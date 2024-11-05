Everton join race to sign highly-rated teenage winger Stanis Idumbo from Sevilla

Everton have joined the race in signing highly-rated teenage wonder-kid Stanis Idumbo from Sevilla, according to Caughtoffside.

The 19-year-old joined the Spanish side from Ajax last summer and has quickly made his talents known. Despite limited first-team appearances, his performances this season have been impressive and he’s currently one of the most talented young midfielders in Laliga. It’s no surprise a host of clubs, including Everton, are now looking to sign the player in the summer.

As per Caughtoffside, Everton have been closely following the Belgium u21 star and scouts from the club have been impressed with Idumbo having been present in the stands to watch his performances in recent games.

However, the Merseyside club face competition from Premier League rivals including, Aston Villa, and Brighton as well as other European giants like Borussia Dortmund and Benfica, according to the report.

Despite Everton’s interest in the midfield gem, Caughtoffside reports that Sevilla are hesitant to sell the Belgian so they would demand far more than his £670k Transfermarkt valuation if they decide to cash in on the player.

Everton should prioritize experienced players

Everton have once again struggled for consistency this season and it looks like they will be involved in another relegation battle at the tail end of the campaign.

After a shocking start to the season, Sean Dyche’s side gradually found their footing and went on a five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League. However, they slumped to a 1-0 defeat at St Mary’s on Saturday where they lost to 19th-placed Southampton.

This switch on and off in form is expected as the season progresses and the club are now looking at the transfer market to reinforce their squad further.

One of the players they’re looking at is the highly talented Idumbo, who is impressing with standout performances at the Mestalla.

While a swoop for the teenager presents a viable future investment, a move for a more experienced player would make more sense as they need players who can help navigate the club to safety.

Idumbo’s inexperience — evident in his 116 minutes of football in La Liga – could be exposed in a highly intense league like the Premier League. Therefore, it would be more prudent for Dyche to target players who are ready to hit the ground running and help guide Everton to safety.