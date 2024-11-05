PSG vs Atletico Madrid: preview, team news, how to watch and prediction

PSG will face off against Atletico Madrid in a crucial Champions League fixture at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night.

Les Parisiens have been a formidable force in Ligue 1 and the scenario remains the same this season as well as they are currently at the top of the league. They have accumulated 26 points from 10 games, sitting six points ahead of the second-placed and arch-rivals Olympique de Marseille.

However, things are a bit different for them in Europe’s elite club competition as they have been a bit inconsistent in this competition thus far, accumulating four points from three games.

They earned a hard-fought victory over Girona in the opening game in the Champions League but lost to Arsenal in the following game before drawing against PSV.

Nevertheless, They will be coming into this game off the back of a 1-0 victory over RC Lens this weekend and will be hoping to continue their winning run in midweek.

On the other hand, things aren’t promising for Los Rojiblancos either in this competition as they lost their last two games against SL Benfica and LOSC Lille with an aggregate scoreline of 7-1.

Moreover, the situation isn’t too bright for Atletico Madrid in La Liga either as they aren’t looking likely to push for a title charge. Therefore, their most realistic objective for this campaign would be to finish in the top four.

This should definitely be a disappointing sight for the Atletico Madrid fans as they splashed big money to reinforce the squad in the last transfer window.

Diego Someone’s side are currently third in La Liga with 23 points from 12 games, sitting 10 points behind the league leaders Barcelona. But, Los Colchoneros won their previous game against Las Palmas 2-0 and that will give a lot of confidence to them ahead of this fixture.

Previous meetings

PSG have never met Los Rojiblancos in a competitive fixture previously so this will be the first meeting between these two sides. Atletico were unbeaten against French opposition in the last four encounters but they suffered their first defeat against a French side in the last game of this competition versus Lille.

How to watch

The game will kick off at 8 PM UK time and the match will be televised live on TNT Sports 5 in the UK.

Supporters can buy Champions League tickets through the club exchanges or via reputable online resellers.

Team news

Luis Enrique will be without Goncalo Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe and Lucas Hernandez due to their respective injury problems for this game. Apart from that, the Spanish boss has a full squad to choose from.

For Atletico Madrid, they also have a few injury absentees ahead of this encounter as Robin Le Normand, Marcos Llorente and Cesar Azpilicueta remain sidelined with their respective problems.

Moreover, Thomas Lemar is a doubt but the good news is that Pablo Barrios started last time out after recovering from a muscular problem. He is likely to be on the bench in this encounter as Simeone might not want to give him two starts in three days having just returned from his injury.

Predicted line-up

Enrique is expected to field his team in a 4-3-3 formation with Gianluigi Donnarumma expected to be between the sticks. In front of the Italian, Marquinhos and Willian Pacho are likely to be the centre-back partnership for the hosts. Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes should be the two fullbacks.

The Portuguese duo Vitinha and Joao Neves might commence in the middle of the park with Warren Zaire-Emery expected to complete the midfield trio.

Bradley Barcola would start in the left-wing position, while Ousmane Dembele might be on the opposite side. Therefore, Lee Kang-in could be deployed in the false nine role and in that case, Randal Kolo Muani is likely to feature off the bench.

Expected PSG line-up vs Atletico Madrid

Donnaruma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Lee, Barcola

For the Spanish giants, Simeone could go with a 3-5-2 formation in this fixture and Jan Oblak is set to be in goal. Jose Maria Giménez would be at the heart of the defence for the visitors, while he should commence alongside Axel Witsel and Reinildo Mandava.

World Cup champion Nahuel Molina is likely to be in the right-wing-back position and Samuel Lino might start on the opposite side. Koke could be in the deep-lying playmaker position and on either side of him, Rodrigo de Paul and Conor Gallagher should start.

Big-money signing Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann would be the striker partnership for the Spanish side. So, Alexander Sorloth and Angel Correa should feature off the bench. Simeone’s son, Giuliano Simeone, would go back to the bench despite scoring against Las Palmas last time out.

Expected Atletico Madrid line-up vs PSG

Oblak; Giménez, Witsel, Reinildo; Molina, De Paul, Koke, Gallagher, Lino; Alvarez, Griezmann

Key players

Barcola has so far been the highest goal-scorer for PSG this season. On the other hand, Neves has made the most assists. PSG have been a free-flowing goal-scoring team in Ligue 1 but they have failed to replicate that in the Champions League, scoring only two goals in three games.

Therefore, Les Parisiens’ attackers will have to step up in this game to help their side come away with full points.

As for Atletico Madrid, Griezmann has been in fine form this season, making nine goal contributions in 16 games in all competitions. Therefore, the onus will be on him to create opportunities for other teammates and finish those off when he gets any.

Alvarez has had a slow start to this season after joining the club from Man City but he has already made seven goal contributions in 16 games in all competitions. Therefore, he will be hoping to help his side win this game by putting his name on the scoresheet.

Los Rojiblancos’ backline and the goalkeeper will have to be at the top of their games to keep a clean-sheet in this fixture. They haven’t done that in the Champions League so far this term but if they can manage to do that then it will increase their chance of winning this game.

Prediction

PSG have been unbeaten at home in all competitions and their only defeat of this term came in this competition against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid haven’t been good away from home in all competitions thus far this term. So, the hosts will be the favourites to come away with all three points from this encounter.

PSG will play their natural possession-based system, while Simeone is expected to deploy a pragmatic style and will be hoping to hurt the opposition in transition.

It is going to be interesting to see how the game eventually unfolds on Wednesday evening. PSG 2-1 Atletico Madrid.