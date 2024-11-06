Tottenham ‘keen’ on signing Real Madrid star Arda Guler

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Real Madrid star Arda Guler, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After being impressed by the 19-year-old’s performances for Fenerbahce, Los Blancos purchased him last year by beating Barcelona in the race.

The youngster initially struggled with injury problems during the early stages of last season but after returning to full fitness, he showcased glimpses of his qualities in La Liga last term.

However, following Kylian Mbappe and Endrick’s arrival in the summer, the Turkish international has found it difficult to play regular first-team football this campaign.

Now, Fichajes states that Spurs are keen on purchasing a new midfielder in the upcoming January window and have identified Guler as a serious option.

Guler to Tottenham

Real Madrid might be open to letting the former Fenerbahce star leave the club to play regularly and develop his career in January but only want to grant a loan departure.

However, Tottenham want to make a permanent signing to bolster the engine room with a view to the long-term future. Therefore, if they eventually fail to hire Guler then they also have Tijjani Reijnders on their wish-list.

But, the report says that Milan don’t want to allow their key player to leave in mid-season and will only allow a summer departure if they are forced to cash-in on him.

Guler – valued at around £38m by Transfermarkt – still has almost five years left in his current contract with Los Blancos. So, Tottenham will have to offer a lucrative proposal to Los Blancos to persuade them to sell him in 2025.

The youngster is a versatile player as he can play multiple positions across the middle of the park, moreover, he is capable of providing cover in the flanks if needed.

He has been a key player for Turkiye at this tender age and played a pivotal role for his nation in the European Championship in the summer, helping his side reach the quarter-final.

Guler is deemed one of the most promising young talents in the world so he would be a great coup for Tottenham if they can eventually manage to lure him away from Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.