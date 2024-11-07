Tottenham eye swoop to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Nottingham Forest star Callum Hudson-Odoi, as per transfer insider Mike Brown.

After coming through Chelsea’s youth system, the 23-year-old showcased glimpses of his qualities for the Blues and he was even deemed one of the most talented young players in England at that time.

However, his development was halted due to his injury problems and as a result, he never managed to secure his place for the West London club’s starting eleven.

So, the forward opted to leave Stamford Bridge last year to play regularly and develop his career and Nottingham decided to hire him. Hudson-Odoi enjoyed a promising debut campaign at City Ground last term, making nine goal contributions in the Premier League and helping his side survive the relegation.

Now, the former Chelsea star has started the new campaign brilliantly with the Reds surprisingly third in the Premier League table.

Hudson-Odoi to Tottenham

Speaking on Football Insider, former Manchester United scout, Brown says that Hudson-Odoi’s recent eye-catching performances have attracted the attention of a few clubs with Tottenham among those showing an interest in him.

Spurs wanted to sign him in the summer window but they never formalised their interest. However, they are now planning to reinforce the flanks and are willing to revive their interest in him.

The transfer insider says that Hudson-Odoi is unlikely to leave the club in January but if he can continue showcasing his best throughout this season then Tottenham are set to make a move for him next summer.

Brown said:

“His[Hudson-Odoi] performances have caught the eye of a few clubs. Tottenham were interested in him during the summer and I’m told that interest hasn’t faded as they would still like to sign a new winger.”

The 23-year-old’s current contract with Nottingham Forest will expire in 2026 so they might be open to letting him leave the club next year.

Hudson-Odoi – valued at around £18m by Transfermarkt – is still very young and has plenty of time on his side to reach his full potential. Therefore, he could turn out to be a shrewd acquisition for the North London club if they purchase him.