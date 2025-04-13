Bissouma and Sarr return as Ange makes 2 changes | Predicted Tottenham XI vs Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur will be bidding to put three huge points on the board when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux this afternoon on matchday 32 of the Premier League. With only one win in their previous five fixtures in the English top flight, the Lilywhites have to do much better to finish higher up the table and relieve some pressure off Ange Postecoglou.

Their opponents, on the other hand, are on a winning run of three matches, so they will be tough nuts to crack, especially on their own turf. Having said that, this is how Spurs could line-up for the game.

Goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario is expected to be picked ahead of Antonin Kinsky once more in between the sticks.

Defenders – Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie could continue as the right and left full backs, respectively. The latter came off in the Eintracht Frankfurt game on Thursday due to cramps but is expected to be fit for the Wolves meeting.

In the heart of defence, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are both expected to receive the nods with the manager finally being able to count on his preferred defensive pairing.

Two changes in midfield

Midfielders – Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Bergvall might both return to the bench after fairly average displays in the UEFA Europa League match midweek. They are likely to be replaced by Yves Bissouma and Pape Mata Sarr as the number six and right midfielder, respectively. James Maddison could keep his place in the team, however, on the left side of the engine room.

Forwards – There are unlikely to be any changes in Tottenham’s front three. Son Heung-min and Brennan Johnson could be the left and right wingers, whereas Dominic Solanke could be chosen the lead the line, which means Mathys Tel and Wilson Odobert are both likely to be thrown into the game off the bench.

Here is a look at how the team could look on paper.