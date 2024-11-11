Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: Betting preview with team news and predictions

Arsenal will be desperate to get back to winning ways and reignite their Premier League title push when they take on Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium on November 23rd.

The Gunners came into the 2024/25 campaign as one of the bookmakers favourites to win the title and they enjoyed a solid start with impressive results on the road against Aston Villa, Tottenham and Manchester City.

However, their title charge has been derailed in recent weeks as Arsenal have failed to win any of their previous four league games. A shock 2-0 defeat away to Bournemouth was followed by a draw at home to leaders Liverpool. The Gunners then lost 1-0 away to Newcastle United before being held to a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Sunday.

That poor run has left Arsenal sitting nine points adrift of Liverpool in the table so they cannot afford another slip-up when high-flying Nottingham Forest come to North London after the international break.

Forest have enjoyed a superb start to the season which included a win over Liverpool at Anfield. Despite slumping to a 3-1 loss at home to Newcastle at the weekend, Forest still sit fifth in the table and will be eyeing another scalp when they take on Arsenal later this month.

Team news

Martin Odegaard came through the Chelsea game unscathed, which was a huge boost for Arsenal. However, Bukayo Saka limped off late on at Stamford Bridge after picking up a knock so he’s an early doubt to face Forest.

Declan Rice was also forced off against Chelsea amid reports of a broken toe, so it remains to be seen if he’ll be fit in time to start this game. Riccardo Calafiori has been out with a knee injury recently but he could make his return against Forest, however, Takehiro Tomiyasu is still working his way back from a knee problem.

Forest will continue to be without Danilo as he’s been ruled out until the New Year with an ankle injury but they’ll hope Ibrahim Sangare will return from a thigh injury.

Betting odds

Despite their poor form of late, Arsenal remain the firm favourites to collect all three points against Forest. The Gunners are 4/11 to win the game with the draw priced at 4/1. Forest are 17/2 to take all three points at the Emirates.

Arsenal win 4/11

Draw 4/1

Forest win 17/2

Goals have been hard to come by for Arsenal lately but the bookies still have over 2.5 match goals priced at 8/11 while both teams to score is on offer at 11/10. Both seem like solid bets as Arsenal’s defence hasn’t been as solid this year compared to last season.

Mikel Arteta’s team are 15/2 to win the match 2-1 and that looks like a tempting bet.

Prediction

If we take a look at the latest football predictions most tipsters are backing Arsenal to beat Nottingham Forest later this month. The smart money would be on a home win but we shouldn’t discount Forest as they’ve performed superbly well this season and already showed they are capable of winning away to the big clubs after beating Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield back in September.

Arteta will pray his players come through the international break without any fresh issues as he’s had to deal with multiple injury problems this season. If Saka and Rice are ruled out for a significant period it would be another huge blow for the Gunners.

However, Arsenal are still a top team and strong at home, so we’re predicting a narrow 2-1 win for the North London giants. Arsenal 2-1 Nottingham Forest