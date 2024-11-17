West Ham plotting a surprise swoop for AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic

West Ham went from strength to strength in the summer transfer window earlier this year as they made ambitious investments. Julen Lopetegui has not quite got the results he would have liked as the Hammers have won just three of their 11 league matches so far, however he does seem to have the board’s faith and is already planning for business in 2025.

GOAL (citing Spanish source Fichajes) has reported that West Ham are now eyeing a swoop for AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic. The American international is enjoying a brilliant campaign with the Rossoneri, although news has emerged of him being granted the chance to return to England with Lopetegui keen on adding some more quality to his attack.

There have been doubts regarding Mohamed Kudus’ continuity at the London Stadium with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool said to be hovering around him. Pulisic has been identified as the ideal replacement, while the forward’s versatile profile is said to have appealed to West Ham as well, who could attempt his signing in 2025.

Pulisic unlikely to move to West Ham

West Ham might not have difficulties in signing Christian Pulisic from a financial standpoint as he is valued at a reasonable amount of £42 milli0n on Transfermarkt. However, it is unlikely that the 2021 Champions League winner will be receptive to joining the Hammers. The former Chelsea man is very well settled at AC Milan.

He has scored seven goals and provided five assists for the Italian giants this season and is on course to have the best season of his career, so joining West Ham might even be considered a backward step for him. At Milan, Pulisic is more likely to win titles as well as participate in the Champions League – which are two massive sporting factors in a player’s decision making.

If Kudus were to leave West Ham, however, they would be in the market to sign a replacement and have a handsome budget in their bid to do so. It will be interesting to see which other players Lopetegui has in mind, though a move for Pulisic can be comfortably ruled out.