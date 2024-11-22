Tottenham plot surprise swoop to sign Jadon Sancho

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a surprise swoop to sign Jadon Sancho, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After coming through Manchester City’s youth system, the Englishman opted to move to Borussia Dortmund at a very young age to play regularly and develop his career.

The forward enjoyed a stellar time at Signal Iduna Park for a few years and after being impressed by his displays in the Bundesliga, Man Utd decided to spend big to lure him to Old Trafford.

However, he never managed to find his feet at the Red Devils and after falling out with United’s then-manager Erik ten Hag, he fell out of favour last season.

So, the 24-year-old went out on loan to Borussia Dortmund in January and helped BVB reach the final of the Champions League last term before losing to Real Madrid 2-0.

Sancho to Tottenham

Man Utd opted not to keep him at the club and allowed him to join Chelsea last summer. He has joined the Blues on a season-long loan deal and an obligation-to-buy clause has reportedly been included in it.

The clause will get triggered automatically if Enzo Maresca’s side finish in the top half of this season. They are currently third in the table and they would likely have to sign him permanently at the end of this season.

Upon moving to Stamford Bridge, he started his life promisingly, assisting three times in four Premier League starts. But, he has been out of favour in recent times and hasn’t played a game for Chelsea in recent weeks.

Now, Fichajes states that following recent struggles at Chelsea, Sancho could leave next year and Tottenham have registered a ‘serious interest’ in signing him.

Timo Werner is currently on loan at Tottenham and his performances haven’t been convincing enough to buy him permanently. Therefore, the North London club are seemingly planning to sign a new winger as a potential replacement for the German.

Sancho is a talented player and still has plenty of time on his side to turn his fortune around. But, Tottenham need to be careful before signing him as he has had issues with both Man Utd and Chelsea.