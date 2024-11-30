Man Utd transfer rumours ahead of the January window

Manchester United enjoyed a promising campaign in Erik ten Hag’s debut season as the new manager, winning the EFL Cup, reaching the final of the FA Cup and finishing third in the Premier League.However, things went downhill since then as they endured a dire campaign last term, finishing eighth in the Premier League. The Red Devils eventually achieved European place by winning the FA Cup.

This achievement eventually helped Ten Hag to save his job. United decided to trigger the one-year extension that he had in his contract and backed him heavily in the transfer market.

Joshua Zirkzee was signed to strengthen the frontline and support Rasmus Hojlund, while Manuel Ugarte was purchased from Paris Saint-Germain to reinforce the midfield department.

Moreover, Noussair Mazraoui joined following Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s departure to West Ham United. Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt were also hired to strengthen the backline.

Man Utd eventually splashed almost £200m to help Ten Hag turn the situation around this season. However, the Dutchman failed to do that and following a string of poor results, he was relieved of his duties last month.

Ruud van Nistelrooy was given the responsibility to lead the team for a few games and he did really well, winning three of the four games.

Now, Man Utd have decided to start a new era under Ruben Amorim’s guidance. It is important to mention that the Portuguese is the first head coach appointed by the new management team that have been brought into place following INEOS’ minority acquisition of the club. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the owner of the INEOS, has now taken over the control of the football side of the proceedings at Old Trafford from Glazers.

Amorim led his team for the first time last weekend against Ipswich Town in the Premier League. The performance wasn’t good enough in that encounter and they only managed to come away with only one point.

So, following this result, Man Utd are currently 12th in the league with 16 points from 12 games, sitting six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal. Amorim now has to help United improve a lot to make this season a success.

Key issues

It is apparent that United need a complete rebuild to reach the level they desire to reach and it will take a lot of transfer windows for that.

Amorim has already found out in which areas United need to improve. He has said that his new club’s ability to keep possession is very poor and they also lack athleticism.

The Portuguese boss wants to deploy a high-pressing system at Old Trafford and that’s why he wants to sign players – who would be able to cope with his high-intense style of football. Therefore, this suggests that Christian Eriksen and Casemiro’s time at the club might be coming towards the end.

The biggest change Amorim has already brought in is the change of formation. United have been used to playing in a back-four system over the years and they currently have players for this style.

However, the former Sporting CP boss has made it clear that he is going to continue with his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation. So, the area where United are reportedly planning to focus on strengthening first is the wing-back position

Transfer rumours

It has been reported that Man Utd have identified Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies as the primary target to strengthen the LWB position but purchasing him won’t be easy although he could become available for free at the end of this season as Real Madrid are also keen on signing him as a free agent.

So, United have drawn up alternative options in-case they fail to secure his service with Theo Hernandez of AC Milan and AFC Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez on their wish-list.

It has been reported that they could also attempt to bolster the RWB position and Sporting’s Geovany Quenda has heavily been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

United will have to delve into the market to revamp the defensive department next year despite signing Yoro and De Ligt last summer as Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof are all set to become a free agent at the end of this season.

United have an option to extend Maguire’s contract for one more year but they might opt not to trigger it. Sporting’s Ousmane Diomande is reportedly on Amorim’s wish-list, while Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite has also been on Man Utd’s radar.

Man Utd attempted to hire him last summer and submitted two official proposals worth upto £50m but Everton eventually managed to keep hold of him.

For the midfield department, Eriksen has entered the final few months of his current contract and is expected to leave the club next summer. Moreover, Casemiro has continued to struggle in recent times so United are reportedly open to letting him leave the club.

Sporting’s Hjulmand has been a subject of interest for United, while Atalanta’s Ederson is said to be on their radar. Moreover, Palmeiras’ Richard Rios, Bayer Leverkusen’s Exequiel Palacios and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Joao Gomes have also been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Zirkzee has had a disappointing start to this season and it has been reported that if he can’t regain his form before the end of this season under Amorim then United would be ready to sell him next summer.

So, they have been exploring options to strengthen the centre-forward position and Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres is a name on the record Premier League champions’ shortlist.

Moreover, Ipswich’s Liam Delap, Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko, Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen, PSG outcast, Randal Kolo Muani, and Eintracht Frankfurt’s in-form striker, Omar Marmoush have all been mentioned as serious targets for Amorim’s side.

Amorim has joined United from Sporting so it is not a surprise to see so many of the Lions’ stars have been on his shortlist to strengthen the squad and help the Old Trafford club return to the top.

Utd-Spurs battle for Cunha

Amorim likes to deploy a 3-4-2-1 formation and uses 2 No.10s. One of these positions has been allotted for Marcus Rashford but he hasn’t been at his best in recent times so United need an upgrade.

Wolves’ Matheus Cunha has been identified as a key target but Man Utd are set to face competition from Tottenham Hotspur to secure his services.

The North London club will have to go for a new wide forward if they eventually part ways with Timo Werner next summer. He has joined the club on a loan deal from RB Leipzig and his performances haven’t been convincing enough thus far this season to suggest Spurs should sign him permanently.

The North London club will have to go for a new wide forward if they eventually part ways with Timo Werner next summer. He has joined the club on a loan deal from RB Leipzig and his performances haven't been convincing enough thus far this season to suggest Spurs should sign him permanently.

It looks like Spurs have identified Cunha as a prime target and they are ready to battle it out with Man Utd over a deal. United's need for reinforcements is greater and they could steal a march on Tottenham by making a move in January.

Man Utd will have to splash big money to sign all of their primary targets and strengthen the squad. However, recent reports suggest that their transfer budget has been restricted due to FFP regulations. Therefore, it remains to be seen what United eventually do to reinforce the squad next year and help Amorim rebuild the squad.