Ange Postecoglou must rest Pedro Porro after Fulham draw



Tottenham Hotspur shared the spoils against Fulham in Sunday’s Premier League clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The London giants were outstanding against Manchester City last weekend with a 4-0 win at the Etihad Stadium. They followed it up with a 2-2 draw against Roma in the Europa League where the performance was average.

We saw something similar against Fulham yesterday. Pedro Porro was one of the worst players on the pitch for Spurs. The 25-year-old star won 4/10 duels with possession lost on 17 occasions, as per Sofascore statistics.

He completed only 77% of his passes attempted with 0 long balls. The former Sporting Lisbon man was also dribbled past on 5 occasions and it came as a surprise that manager Ange Postecoglou did not replace him.

Rest required

Porro has been a guaranteed starter from right-back for Spurs this campaign. He has started and completed each of the first 13 Premier League games while also featuring in 3 of the 5 Europa League games.

The full-back has had a heavy workload in the 1st half of the campaign and he may need a breather with the congested schedule coming up. Porro was poor yesterday, but Postecoglou was reluctant to make a change.

The Australian had Djed Spence on the bench to replace Porro. Spence has not lived up to the expectations since his move, but Postecoglou should consider him at least as a substitute with Porro looking jaded.

Archie Gray is the another option to replace Porro, but he suffered a dead leg against Fulham. The youngster was substituted just 6 minutes after coming on and he could be doubtful to face Bournemouth away in midweek.

Spurs will need to up their performance against the Cherries on the back of successive draws. An away outing could be a blessing in disguise for the London heavyweights after how they performed against Man City.

Tottenham seem more under pressure at home with the expectation to win every game.