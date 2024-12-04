West Ham pondering over the signing of Fikayo Tomori in possible £24 million deal

West Ham’s squad revamp over the summer transfer window does not seem to have yielded the desired results as the Hammers find themselves lurking in the bottom half of the Premier League standings with a number of questionable results to boot.

The team’s defensive unit has particularly been lacking in quality as Jean-Clair Todibo has failed to make a very positive impression following his arrival from Nice on a loan deal in August. Though it includes an option to buy, it would be a surprise to see West Ham exercising it unless the Frenchman’s form dramatically improves.

On a related note, they are already plotting another centre back’s signing with Fichajes (h/t 90min) reporting that they are keen on signing AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori. The former Chelsea defender has fallen out of Paulo Fonseca’s favour and with regular minutes hard to come by, he could depart San Siro sooner rather than later.

The report adds that Milan have slapped him with a price tag of £24 million, while West Ham will face competition for Tomori’s services from Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Juventus.

Tomori would be a great signing for West Ham

West Ham need a defender who is better in the air and their recent defeat to Arsenal by a 5-2 margin clearly showed that. They have been undone with balls over the top and in set piece situations on multiple occasions this season, so Fikayo Tomori’s transfer could be a fruitful one for the team.

The Englishman has the experience of playing in the Premier League to good effect and with a price tag of just £24 million, he promises to be worth the investment. He is aged 26, so West Ham can also be rest assured that they will be possibly investing in a player with a number of years under his belt.

The Hammers’ most realistic competition for Tomori’s signing will be Juventus as they are hunting for a centre back after Gleison Bremer’s ACL injury, but it remains to be seen whether the player prefers staying in Italy or is inclined towards returning to England.