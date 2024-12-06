Everton vs Liverpool: preview, team news, how to watch and prediction

Everton will host Liverpool in the 245th Merseyside derby at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

The hosts will change their home ground from next season so this is going to be the last Merseyside derby of the Premier League at this historic venue.

The Toffees have been in relegation scrap in recent times and things remain the same this season as well, sitting 15th in the league. However, they will be coming into this game off the back of a brilliant 4-0 over Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek.

On the other hand, the Reds have been excellent under new manager, Arne Slot. They are currently at the top of the table with 35 points from 14 games.

Despite leading in midweek, Liverpool failed to come away with all three points against Newcastle United and they eventually had to settle for a 3-3 draw courtesy of Fabian Schar’s late equaliser.

Following that result, Slot’s side’s lead at the top of the table have now reduced to seven points. The Merseyside club still have a healthy lead but they won’t want to drop points once again this weekend because if they do that then pressure will be on them. Therefore, the Anfield faithful will be desperate to return to winning ways in this encounter.

Previous meetings

The Reds unsurprisingly have a better record in this fixture as they have won 99 times compared to the Toffees’ 68 victories. Therefore, if the visitors can win this weekend then it will be their 100th win in this fixture.

However, Liverpool haven’t had a great record at Goodison Park in recent times as they have only won once out of the last seven league encounters. They even lost when they last visited there last term and that defeat knocked them out of the title race.

How to watch

The game will kick off at 12:30pm UK time and the match will be televised live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+ in the UK.

Supporters with Everton tickets can also watch all the action live from Goodison Park.

Team news

Everton have a few injury problems at the moment as James Garner has been out injured in recent times and is set to be unavailable for selection this weekend, while new summer signing Tim Iroegbunam is also ruled out for this game for injury. Additionally, Youssef Chermiti could also remain sidelined with his problem.

For Liverpool, Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker have been sidelined with their injury problems over the last few weeks and they are unlikely to be involved in this encounter. Moreover, Konstantinos Tsimikas is also expected to be unavailable this weekend owing to his injury.

Federico Chiesa is edging closer to returning after remaining sidelined with his problem in recent times but this game may come too early for him to start. Alexis Mac Allister is suspended for this game after picking up fifth booking of this league campaign last time out.

Predicted line-ups

Dyche is expected to deploy a 4-4-1-1 formation with Jordan Pickford set to be between the sticks. James Tarkowski should be in the centre-back position alongside Jarrad Branthwaite, while Ashley Young and Vitaliy Mykolenko would be the two fullbacks.

Idrissa Gueye could be in the holding midfield position and he should be paired up with Orel Mangala with Abdoulaye Doucoure expected to be in the number ten position.

Iliman Ndiaye may start in the left flank, while Dwight McNeil is likely to be on the opposite side. Dominic Calvert-Lewin would be leading the line for the hosts so Armando Borja could feature off the bench.

Expected Everton line-up vs Liverpool

Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; McNeil, Mangala, Gueye, Ndiaye; Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin

For Liverpool, Slot usually doesn’t make many changes to his starting eleven and Caoimhin Kelleher could continue despite making a poor mistake in midweek. Virgil van Dijk would be at the heart of the defence and he is likely to be alongside Joe Gomez. Trent Alexander-Arnold should be in the right-back role, while Andy Robertson might start on the left.

Ryan Gravenberch has been in excellent form in recent times and he should be in the deep-lying playmaker position alongside Curtis Jones amid Mac Allister’s absence. Dominik Szoboszlai may return to the starting eleven in the attacking midfield position after featuring off the bench in midweek.

Mohamed Salah is set to keep hold of his place in the right flank, while Luis Diaz should return having started on the bench last time out. So, Cody Gakpo would have to make do with a place on the bench. Nunez is expected to continue in the centre-forward position amid Jota’s continuous absence.

Expected Liverpool line-up vs Everton

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Diaz, Nunez, Salah

Key players

Calvert-Lewin hasn’t been able to showcase his productivity in front of the goal thus far this season but he will have to be clinical in front of the goal as he is unlikely to get much opportunity in this game. So, when he gets any he must take full advantage of that to help his side beat their arch-rivals.

Dyche will be hoping that his back-four and the goalkeeper will be able to play at the top of their game to contain Liverpool’s formidable frontline.

As for Liverpool, Salah has continued to showcase his best this season and the way he has been performing at the moment, he can be considered one of the best players in the world at the moment.

In 21 games in all competitions, the Egyptian international has scored 15 goals and registered 12 assists. He managed to make goal contributions in the last three tough fixtures versus Real Madrid, Manchester City and Newcastle. So, Everton will have to find a way to keep him quiet to come away with a positive result from this fixture.

Diaz has also been in fine form this season, making seven goal contributions in nine league starts. So, if he can showcase his best this weekend then the Reds’ chance of winning this game will increase. The South American started on the bench last time out so he should be fresh for this fixture.

Prediction

Everton likes to play with high energy in the home games by taking advantage of the home support and they will be hoping to do the same in this fixture as well. They could become a tough team to beat if they get a goal early in the game.

Therefore, Liverpool will have to be careful about the Toffees’ early storm. The Reds have become a more composed team with possession under Arne Slot, while Jurgen Klopp usually played with a more direct approach.

The Reds will be coming into this game as a big favourite and it is going to be interesting to see how the game eventually unfolds on the day. Everton 0-3 Liverpool