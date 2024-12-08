Romero returns from injury as Ange makes 4 four changes | Predicted Tottenham XI vs Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur will look to get back to winning ways when they face Chelsea on matchday 15 of the Premier League. After hammering Manchester City 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium a couple of weeks ago, the Lilywhites have been winless in three matches on the trot and have picked up three points on just one occasion in their six previous matches across all competitions.

Ange Postecoglou is already under a little bit of pressure but a successful result against the Blues could alleviate some of the tension around his job. Here is a look at the possible Spurs line-up for the derby against Chelsea.

Goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario remains injured, so the spot in between the sticks might continue belonging to Fraser Forster.

Defenders – Pedro Porro was rested against Bournemouth in the midweek league fixture and he might return against Chelsea, thereby replacing Archie Gray at right back. Destiny Udogie could retain his place on the left side of the backline.

Cristian Romero was expected to compete a training session on Saturday, so the Argentine might be thrown right into the starting eleven with Spurs’ backline struggling in his absence. The World Cup winner could pair with Radu Dragusin at central defence.

Kulusevski in midfield as Son starts

Midfielders – Yves Bissouma has been in decent form in defensive midfield and could continue at number six with Rodrigo Bentancur suspended. James Maddison’s prominence seems to have returned after he missed some starting XI spots in November, so the former Leicester City man might also be handed a start against Chelsea on the left side of midfield.

Pape Mata Sarr is likely to be replaced by Dejan Kulusevski at right midfield after the Swedish international featured on the right wing last time out.

Forwards – Tottenham are likely to be bolstered by Son Heung-min’s return to the starting eleven after their captain was not in the line-up in the previous match. He could start on the left wing with Brennan Johnson possibly moving to the right.

Dominic Solanke might lead the line as he looks to overcome a run of some slightly below par displays.

Here is how Tottenham may look on paper: