West Ham considering Michael Carrick’s appointment to replace Julen Lopetegui

West Ham coach Julen Lopetegui’s continuity in his role has come under increasing pressure with the team languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League standings in spite of spending a reasonable amount of money in the summer in rebuilding the squad.

With only four wins to their names in 14 outings this season, the Hammers could pull the trigger on their manager if he fails to oversee a win against Wolverhampton Wanderers today evening.

According to the Mirror, a replacement has already been eyed in the shape of Middlesbrough coach Michael Carrick. The 43-year-old is doing a brilliant job with Boro, who are in the mix for a Premier League promotion and though West Ham would be keen on signing him, his current employers will do everything possible to keep hold of him at least until the end of 2024/25.

Carrick would be a welcome addition

Michael Carrick has been a revelation in the Championship in the last couple of years with his attractive style of football earning widespread praise. The Englishman would be a brilliant addition if West Ham manage to appoint him for reasons beyond his short but relatively successful coaching career.

Carrick has enjoyed an illustrious career across two decades in the Premier League, a competition which he won five times at Manchester United. He was also on West Ham’s books for five years, so he can be trusted to know the Premier League in and out.

The now-Middlesbrough coach has even coached a handful of matches in the English top flight. He was the caretaker manager at Manchester United in 2021 after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired and managed to grind out some respectable results when the Red Devils were going through a very rough patch.

His legendary status would even earn him the respect of those in the dressing room while a younger manager’s appointment could be a breath of fresh air as well as the team really needs a person with newer ideas and a more attractive brand of football.

It remains to be seen if Carrick himself pushes to leave Boro in case West Ham come calling for his services, or if he is wanting to churn out a possible promotion campaign with the club before making the jump to a bigger side.