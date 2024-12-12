Man Utd updates: Season so far, best performers, festive fixture schedule and more

Manchester United will aim for a finish in European places at the end of the season, but things are not going particularly well with them at the moment.

In recent interviews, Ruben Amorim has emphasised the need for United to enhance their physicality, pressing, and collective tackling.

His frequent squad rotations point to two key concerns: firstly, he seems unconvinced that his squad possesses enough players with the fitness to execute his tactics effectively; secondly, he opts to preserve the energy of his trusted players, avoiding the risk of overburdening them with responsibilities equivalent to those of one-and-a-half players.

Amorim has connected United’s lack of off-ball physicality to their careless approach when in possession.

Addressing this problem won’t be straightforward during the January transfer window, especially with limited funds expected to be available. Instead, Amorim will rely on steady progress and development at United’s Carrington training ground to tackle these challenges.

Season so far

The Red Devils endured a shaky start to the season, leading to the dismissal of Erik ten Hag and the appointment of Ruben Amorim. Under Ruud van Nistelrooy’s interim tenure and Amorim’s early games, United showed signs of improvement, securing a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town and a commanding 4-0 victory over Everton.

However, the optimism surrounding United was dampened on Wednesday at the Emirates Stadium, where Ruben Amorim experienced his first defeat since taking over from Ten Hag.

Any thoughts of a honeymoon phase for Amorim at United was firmly quashed on Saturday following a 3-2 loss to Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

This marked just the second time in Amorim’s career that he endured back-to-back top-flight league defeats, while Nuno Espírito Santo became the first Forest manager since the 1909-10 season to secure victories in his first two league meetings with United.

The challenges continue to mount for Ruben Amorim and United, with a daunting trip to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium next Sunday in the Premier League.

After 15 games, United’s record of five wins, four draws, and six losses has left them in 13th place. They sit eight points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City, who will host them on December 15 in what promises to be a stern test.

Best performing players

Amad Diallo

Ruben Amorim described Amad as “small in size, but big in talent,” showcasing the coach’s belief in the 22-year-old’s abilities. Known for favouring left-footed players at right wing-back, Amorim seems to have given Amad the edge over Antony and others in that role.

Amad’s ability to beat defenders on the outside and deliver accurate crosses or key passes into the final third has made him indispensable in an otherwise lacklustre attacking unit. His contributions are reflected in his four assists across four league matches, highlighting his importance in unlocking stubborn defences.

It’s no shock that Amorim is eager for United to secure Amad’s long-term future at Old Trafford.

The young Ivorian, whose current contract runs out at the end of the season (with an optional year the club can activate), has been a standout performer at right wing-back in recent matches. His impact has made him one of the first success stories of Amorim’s tenure as head coach.

Manu Ugarte

Manu Ugarte is carving out an influential role at United.

His journey began under unique circumstances, joining late in the summer window and being labelled a long-term project by Ten Hag. Ruud van Nistelrooy’s interim management gave Ugarte, 23, a confidence boost, and his familiarity with Ruben Amorim from their time together at Sporting has propelled him further.

The Uruguayan has accumulated 317 minutes over United’s last five games, featuring in three starts and two substitute appearances. He appears more at ease in Amorim’s 3-4-3 setup, where progressive passing duties primarily fall to the back three and wing-backs.

With reduced creative duties, Ugarte has been able to focus on his primary strength: ball recovery. He has emerged as a vital element of United’s off-the-ball strategy, excelling in tackles and intercepting passing lanes.

While his passing is more of an added asset than a core requirement, Ugarte hasn’t shied away from contributing in advanced areas. His confidence is evident in the increasing number of through balls he attempts. A highlight of this was his assist for Rasmus Højlund’s decisive goal against Bodø/Glimt, where he advanced into the right half-space and delivered a precise pull-back for the striker to finish.

Festive fixture schedule

After the game against City, United will next face Tottenham Hotspur in an EFL Cup on 19th December. The Red Devils have not had the best run of results in recent seasons.

After going on a four-game winning run against the North London club from April to October 2021, the Red Devils have now gone four matches without a win, losing two and drawing two.

They already faced a 3-0 rout at the hands of Ange Postecoglou’s side at Old Trafford this season, in what was one of their worst performances of the season.

However, recent results at Old Trafford have begun to be positive despite the setback against Forest, and they’ll hope to continue their impressive run when they host Bournemouth in the Premier League on 22 December.

United have won six and drawn one of their last eight games at the Theatre of Dreams in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and conceding nine in the process, as well as keeping three clean sheets in their last five.

With 14 wins, including three in the last five, United have always been the dominant side in this fixture. But since the arrival of Andoni Iraola at the Vitality Stadium, tides are beginning to change as United have failed to win any of their last two, including the disappointing 3-0 loss at home last Christmas.

A trip to the West Midlands to face Wolverhampton Wanderers will be next for the Red Devils on the 26th in what should be a must-win clash against the struggling Wolves side.

Kobbie Mainoo will savour the opportunity of returning to the Molineux, a ground where he properly announced himself to the biggest stage with a silky winning goal in stoppage time to secure a 4-3 win for United in one of the most entertaining games of the 2023-24 season.

United will end the year with a clash against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on 30th December. These two sides met three times last season, with the Magpies winning on two occasions before a strong performance at Old Trafford saw the Red Devils secure a 3-2 win. Therefore, fans with Man Utd vs Newcastle tickets will be hoping for another thriller this time around.

Newcastle are not in much better form as they currently sit in 12th place on 20 points, one place and point above United in 13th. The Red Devils hold a superior record over the Tyneside club, losing only one of their last 28 matches at Old Trafford against the Magpies.

United have never lost to Newcastle since the 1-0 loss in December 2013 under David Moyes, and Ruben Amorim will hope to extend United’s unbeaten run at home to 12 games.

The Red Devils will kickstart the new year with a blockbuster clash against fierce rivals Liverpool, and the result of the game will prove consequential to the title race as well as United’s European push.

Since Bob Paisley in November 1975, Arne Slot became the first Liverpool manager to defeat United in his first-ever game against the Red Devils and only the second manager to achieve that feat in an away game since George Kay in 1936.

The 3-0 defeat to Slot’s high-flying Liverpool side was one of the lows of the season, and although the then head coach Erik ten Hag has been hacked out of the club, Liverpool still remains a potent force to reckon against any club, and another win against United would serve as an unforgettable memory to Amorim.

The games against Liverpool have consistently been pivotal for United in recent years. José Mourinho was dismissed following a 3-1 loss to the Reds in December 2018, while Ole Gunnar Solskjær was sacked two matches after a 5-0 defeat just before December 2021. Could Ruben Amorim face the sack if he loses? Well, it will already be past December by then, with the game scheduled for January, which makes Amorim’s job safe irrespective of the result.

On the other hand, United showed glimpses of their potential under the new coach in the 2-0 loss to Arsenal. They restricted the Gunners in most parts of the game and also had good spells. However, their attacking and finishing touch was lacking, and if Amorim can sort this out ahead of the trip to Anfield early next year, then United might just stand a chance to do something at one of the most hostile territories in the country.