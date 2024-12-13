Postecoglou’s Early-Season Rant Cranks up the Pressure on Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has been under the spotlight since his remarkable rant about his second-season success at his previous clubs.

The Australian completely transformed Tottenham’s brand of football when he joined last season, but his team have been inconsistent this term.

Having pointed out his previous track record of success in year two with former clubs, Postecoglou inevitably cranked up expectations around the club.

Premier League Success is a Distant Dream

Tottenham have since struggled to recapture the form and consistency that earned them a brief title shout in the early weeks of Postecoglou’s tenure.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on Champions League football, a fifth-place finish went down as a job well done for a large chunk of the club’s fans. There was a general feeling that Postecoglou could build on that success and push for Champions League qualification this season, but it hasn’t panned out that way.

Tottenham did not make the best use of their resources in the transfer market, so Postecoglou cannot shoulder all the blame for their uninspiring 2024/25 campaign. Despite this, Tottenham fans want to see their team playing Champions League football next season, so a top-four finish must be their ultimate goal.

Bookmakers rate Tottenham at 4.50 shots to achieve their aim, but a top six finish may be the limit of what they can attain this season.

Europa League Offers Postecoglou Hope

The Europa League may be Postecoglou’s best chance of maintaining his record of winning silverware in his second season and ending Spurs’ lengthy trophy drought.

It is a sentiment shared by online bookmakers who rank Tottenham at 5.00 shots to win the competition and those odds could tempt punters into backing them. Aussie bettors will be keen to show their support for Postecoglou by wagering on his team, and new betting sites in Australia can expect an uptick in activity if Tottenham keep progressing.

Their odds of going all the way would have tempted savvy punters after the first three games, where they picked up nine points and averaged two goals per game. Tottenham were subsequently defeated by Turkish champions Galatasaray, while a draw against Roma raised questions about their ability to compete with teams they should be beating.

Postecoglou’s side cannot afford to blow the chance to secure a trophy. Winning the Europa League also guarantees Champions League football, which would boost their finances. However, given their tendency to crumble on the big stage, Postecoglou will need to work miracles if he is to guide Tottenham to success in the Europa League.

Domestic Cup Competitions Could Save Postecoglou’s Blushes

Tottenham’s recent league victory at Manchester City highlighted their ability to claim positive results against top teams. They must channel the same mentality into the domestic cup competitions.

The League Cup was the last major silverware they won in 2007/08 and could be the most viable route for Postecoglou to maintain his second season record. They have already picked up a huge result in the competition, beating Man City 2-1 to reach the quarter-final, and bookies rate them as 6.00 shots to lift the trophy.

However, a home tie against Manchester United will not be easy, particularly with the visitors showing signs of improvement under new manager Ruben Amorim.

The FA Cup also offers Postecoglou a viable route to silverware and a third-round tie at National League side Tamworth is an easy pipe-owner. Tottenham will hope the draw continues to be kind to them as the competition progresses, and odds of 11.00 to claim the trophy could be worth taking.

While success in the Premier League already looks beyond Tottenham, they have three realistic shots at delivering at least one major trophy in Postecoglou’s second season.