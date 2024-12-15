Kulusevski and Solanke return as Postecoglou makes 4 changes | Predicted Tottenham XI vs Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur visit the St. Mary’s Stadium on matchday 16 of the Premier League to take on Southampton. Having won just one match out of their last seven in all competitions, there is enough pressure on Ange Postecoglou’s side to pick up all three points, not least against a side that is placed 20th in the league table.

A win, subject to other results, could take the Lilywhites back into the top half of the standings and reignite their pursuit of a European berth after they have been left lingering in 11th at the start of the matchday following a defeat against Chelsea last time.

With that said, here is a look at their potential line-up for the game against Southampton.

Goalkeeper – Fraser Forster is likely to keep his place between the sticks as Guglielmo Vicario is still injured.

Defenders – Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven started against Chelsea last weekend but have suffered fresh injury setbacks, while Ben Davies also picked up a knock against Rangers in the Europa League. With compounding fitness worries, Spurs could deploy Radu Dragusin and Archie Gray in the heart of their backline.

Fortunately, both of Postecoglou’s preferred full backs are fit and are expected to start – Pedro Porro is likely to play as the right back and Destiny Udogie at left back.

Kulusevski and Solanke set to start

Midfielders – Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma are suspended for the match, so Pape Mata Sarr could play as the defensive midfielder. A start could also ensue for James Maddison on the left side of the engine room, whereas Dejan Kulusevski is also expected to return to the starting eleven having come off the bench and equalised against Rangers on Thursday.

Forwards – In the offensive department, Brennan Johnson is likely to retain his place on the right wing while Son Heung-min might also start as the left winger. Spurs’ only change in the final third could see Timo Werner drop out in favour of Dominic Solanke, with the former Bournemouth star playing well and scoring at a decent rate this season.

Here is a look at how Tottenham could look on paper.