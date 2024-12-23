West Ham interested in making January attempt to land Hakim Ziyech

West Ham United have been overly reliant on Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus in the attacking third this season and it goes without saying that Julen Lopetegui needs another player or two in his offensive department sooner rather than later.

While the Spaniard would ideally like a striker given Niklas Fullkrug’s struggle with form and fitness as well as Michail Antonio’s car accident, an wide-man’s addition is not ruled out, especially with Kudus linked with departing the London Stadium.

According to Spanish source Fichajes (h/t 90min), the Hammers are pondering over a swoop for Galatasaray forward Hakim Ziyech in the winter but will face competition from Ipswich Town for the Moroccan international’s services. Ziyech has publicly announced plans to depart the Turkish giants in the summer, hence putting West Ham on alert.

Ziyech a good medium-term addition

West Ham have several problems in their squad right now and could do very well with the addition of an experienced figurehead like Hakim Ziyech, who will be a good medium-term solution to their worries in attack. Having said that, the former Ajax Amsterdam star could even be available for a lower price given that things between him and Galatasaray have got ugly.

Lopetegui and West Ham can be confident about Ziyech settling into the club. Not only is London a place where he has lived before, but he enjoyed a successful few years on Chelsea’s books, which included winning the Champions League in 2021.

He is capable of playing on either flank as well as the number 10, so even if Mohammed Kudus ends up staying at the club, West Ham can use Ziyech and Bowen alongside the Ghanaian speedster.

The player’s valuation on Transfermarkt is close to only £6 million, a figure West Ham don’t need to think twice about spending. Ziyech promises to be a worthy investment and time will tell if a transfer from Galatasaray successfully falls in place in January.