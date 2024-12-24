Tottenham Hotspur eyeing £20 million transfer for Burnley’s James Trafford

Tottenham Hotspur are facing an almost unprecedented injury crisis with Ange Postecoglou having to deal with a fresh setback nearly every week. The Lilywhites are 11th in the Premier League as a result of their lack of squad depth as well as persistent fitness problems, so it is not ruled out that they enter the market in January to make some new signings.

According to The Mirror (h/t The Sun), Spurs are pondering over making a £20 million bid for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford. The Englishman is a widely acclaimed goalkeeper in the country and was also impressive in the Premier League last year for the Clarets, so Tottenham’s interest in him does not come as a surprise.

Guglielmo Vicario suffered a serious ankle injury against Manchester City last month and was forced to undergo surgery, so he is ruled out until beyond January 2025, whereas Fraser Forster is 36 years old and prone to errors. If Tottenham are to compete in the cup competitions until the latter phases, a goalkeeper’s signing should be their priority.

Trafford move unlikely in the winter

It only seems like a matter of time before Burnley are flooded with offers for James Trafford and he moves to a bigger Premier League side. The 22-year-old, who was called up for England for the first time in November, might not move to Tottenham Hotspur midway through the season, however, as he is contending for promotion to the top flight under Scott Parker.

Burnley will also be well aware that if they can hold onto Trafford for the second half of the campaign, their chances of winning promotion will be exponentially higher whereas in the summer, his valuation would also significantly increase. As a result, it is beneficial for both, the player and his current employers, to stay put with one another until later in 2025.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham make an official approach for the player once the winter transfer market is open, although they will most likely be forced to consider alternatives if their pursuit of a goalkeeper in January is a serious matter.