Tottenham pondering over summer move for Chelsea defender Renato Veiga

There is little clarity over who will be the Tottenham Hotspur coach next season and beyond although that has not deterred the board from devising plans from the summer transfer window. Following the appointment of Vinai Venkatesham on their board, a busy period could ensue in the off-season as the club looks to respond back strongly after a terrible Premier League campaign.

One of Tottenham’s latest targets is Chelsea defender Renato Veiga, according to Graeme Bailey (h/t TBR Football) with an attempt into his signing expected to be made in the near future. Veiga is currently on loan at Juventus and having impressed in the Serie A, there is also interest in him from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea had slapped Veiga with a £29 million price tag in the winter though if they indeed entertain permanent offers for the 21-year-old in the summer, there is likely to be a raise in their demands after his spell at Juve. For a versatile and exciting young talent, it may be a justified investment but Tottenham’s plans of signing him this year could very possibly be thwarted.

Chelsea likely to keep hold of Veiga

Renato Veiga joined Juventus to have some regular game time under his belt but after making a good impression within a short span in Italy, he is expected to be a part of Enzo Maresca’s plans next season. The Portuguese international, naturally a left back, will compete with Marc Cucurella for minutes with the Spaniard having no back-up option at Stamford Bridge.

In addition to being a capable full back, Veiga can also play as a centre back and defensive midfielder. The latter role will hold him in particularly good stead if Kieran Dewsbury-Hall leaves Chelsea in the summer. He will be an asset in a midfield role as well with his versatile profile likely to boost his hopes of featuring regularly for the Blues.

As far as Spurs go, they might need to explore their alternatives and it will be interesting to see what profile they shortlist next with a transfer for Veiga already looking like a distant prospect.