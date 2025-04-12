Man Utd step up efforts to sign Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki

Manchester United have stepped up their efforts in searching for a new goalkeeper, with Parma’s highly-rated Zion Suzuki being monitored, according to TalkSPORT.

United signed Andre Onana from Inter Milan in the 2023-24 season, but after two seasons at the club, the Cameroon international has struggled to live up to the substantial fee the club invested to bring him to Old Trafford.

Now, according to TalkSPORT, the Red Devils are accelerating their efforts to sign a new goalkeeper following Onana’s underperformance and have earmarked Parma’s shot-stopper Suzuki as a possible option.

Although United still have Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton as alternative goalkeeping options, reports suggest Ruben Amorim isn’t fully convinced by either, prompting the club to explore the market for a new goalkeeper.

TalkSPORT adds that Manchester United had a strong interest in Suzuki two seasons ago while he was still with Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds before he moved to Parma in a £6.5m deal from Belgian Pro League side Sint-Truiden.

Following his strong performances for the Crociati, the report adds that United have now rekindled their interest in signing the 6ft 3in United States-born Japanese international, who is valued at £40m by Parma.

Time up for Onana?

Onana has made headlines since his move to Old Trafford, mainly for the wrong reasons. There’s no denying his shot-stopping abilities on his day, but his errors seem to have overwhelmed his stint so far at the club.

This season alone, the 29-year-old has made three errors leading to goals in the Premier League, with only Ipswich Town’s Arijanet Muric (5) and Chelsea’s Robert Sánchez (5) making more errors among goalkeepers.

Against Lyon in the Europa League, Onana made two significant mistakes that overshadowed an otherwise outstanding performance by Manchester United, as his errors cost them what should have been a comfortable lead, with the tie ending 2-2 in the Europa League quarter-final first leg.

The lingering question is, how much longer can this persist? It seems the club’s patience has worn thin, as they’re now looking for other capable goalkeepers.

Parma’s Suzuki has been one of the most outstanding goalkeepers in Serie A this season. His remarkable composure sets the Japanese shot-stopper apart, having yet to commit an error directly leading to a goal all season.

It’ll be interesting to see what decision the club makes regarding Onana this summer—especially since Suzuki is unlikely to accept a backup role if he ends up making the switch to Old Trafford.