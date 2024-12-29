Maddison starts as Postecoglou makes 3 changes | Predicted Tottenham XI vs Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur host Wolverhampton Wanderers on matchday 19 of the Premier League at 15:00 this afternoon as they look to draw the curtains on 2024 with a win. Ange Postecoglou’s men have lost two matches on the bounce in the English top flight and will look to respond in front of their home crowd with the Australian facing a race against time to salvage his job.

Spurs’ injury problems have compounded since their defeat at Nottingham Forest with Radu Dragusin also picking up an injury, whereas Djed Spence is suspended for the match after his red card at the City Ground.

With that said, here is a look at Tottenham’s possible starting eleven for the game against Wolves.

Goalkeeper – With Guglielmo Vicario still injured, Fraser Forster is expected to keep his place in between the sticks.

Defenders – Radu Dragusin’s injury means Tottenham have no fit central defender with the Romanian international joining Ben Davies, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven on the sidelines. As a result, Alfie Dorrington may be drafted into the heart of defence next to Archie Gray. Pedro Porro is expected to play as the right back with Destiny Udogie likely to play on the left.

Maddison to feature in midfield

Midfielders – Pape Mata Sarr might keep his place as the defensive midfielder. The solidity he provides at the back will be vital against Wolves with Spurs having to employ two teenagers as their central defenders. Dejan Kulusevski may start on the right side of midfield with one of the team’s more in-form players in £40 million star James Maddison likely to re-enter the fray after coming off the bench against Nottingham on Boxing Day.

Forwards – Tottenham’s offensive trio is unlikely to change given that Mikey Moore, Richarlison and Wilson Odobert are all injured. Son Heung-min and Brennan Johnson will be the favourites to play on the left and right wings, respectively, while Dominic Solanke may lead the line.

Here is a look at the team may look on paper.