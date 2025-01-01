Tottenham considering signing Vitor Roque

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to sign Brazilian forward Vitor Roque, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining Barcelona last January, the 19-year-old struggled to find regular game-time at the Catalan giants last term. So, he decided to leave last summer to play regularly and develop his career.

Real Betis opted to sign him and he has been a key player in Manuel Pellegrini’s starting eleven, scoring four goals in 15 La Liga appearances thus far this season.

Fichajes state that the Andalusian side have been impressed by the South American and are prepared to sign him permanently. But, the interest from the Premier League clubs have complicated the matter as they don’t have the financial muscle to beat the English clubs in this race.

Tottenham are interested in signing him and could make a concrete approach. But, they aren’t the only club in this race as Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Brentford are also considering purchasing him.

Roque to Tottenham

Barcelona are in financial difficulties as a result they have found it difficult to register Dani Olmo for the second half of this season. So, they could be open to cashing-in on Roque to generate some money.

The 19-year-old is quick, strong, good in the air and possesses the poacher’s instinct inside the box. He is a highly talented player but is still raw and needs time to develop his career.

Dominic Solanke is the first-choice striker option for Ange Postecoglou and Richarlison is his deputy. But, the Brazilian has been out of the scene at the moment due to injury problems.

Moreover, he has been linked with a move away from the club in recent times so if he were to leave then signing a new striker would be the right decision and Roque could be a shrewd acquisition with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him.

Postecoglou has recently hinted that Spurs could remain busy in the winter window to reinforce the squad. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to sign the South American in January or at the end of this season.