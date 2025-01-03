Spence and Maddison start as Ange makes 2 changes | Predicted Tottenham XI vs Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur are winless in three straight matches in the Premier League but will have the chance to bounce back and claim all three points against Newcastle United, who they host on matchday 20 of the Premier League. The two sides face off on Saturday, January 4th, at 12:30 UK time.

Ange Postecoglou’s injury woes have not got any better but the Australian is in a race against time to deliver the results. Having said that, here is a look at how the Lilywhites might line-up against the Magpies.

Goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario is still injured, so Fraser Forster is likely to retain his place in goal.

Defenders – Destiny Udogie picked up an injury in the team’s previous encounter against Wolverhampton Wanderers and will miss the next two months of action. He is likely to be replaced by £50k per week utility man Djed Spence at left back. Pedro Porro could retain his berth at right back.

Ben Davies, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are also out on the treatment table, so Archie Gray and Radu Dragusin will be expected to keep their places as the team’s central defenders.

Maddison to replace Bentancur in midfield

Midfielders – Yves Bissouma is likely to retain his place as the defensive midfielder ahead of Pape Mata Sarr, as is Dejan Kulusevski on the right side of the middle of the park. Rodrigo Bentancur is suspended, however, after picking up a yellow card in the last match. The Uruguayan’s absence could see James Maddison benefit with a role in the line-up as the left midfielder.

Forwards – Ange Postecoglou’s offensive department is as injury ridden as the defence, so not many changes are anticipated in the final third either. Brennan Johnson and Son Heung-min are expected to play as the right and left wingers, respectively, whereas Dominic Solanke will most probably lead the line.

Here is a look at how Tottenham could look on paper.