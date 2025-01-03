West Ham prepared to submit huge bid to sign Brais Mendez

West Ham United are reportedly preparing to submit a huge bid to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Brais Mendez, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After becoming the Hammers’ new manager, Julen Lopetegui splashed big money in the summer transfer window. But, the East London club have endured a difficult first half of this season, languishing 13th in the table with 23 points from 19 games.

As a result, pressure is high on Lopetegui and it has been reported that he is on thin ice. So, it seems the Spanish boss wants to strengthen the squad once again in January to turn the situation around in the second half of this term.

According to the report by Fichajes, Lopetegui wants a new midfielder despite signing Guido Rodriguez and Carlos Soler in the summer and Mendez is on his wish-list.

The East London club have already stepped up their efforts to sign the Real Sociedad star and submitted an opening £50m offer to get the deal done. But, the Basque club want more so they rejected the initial offer and West Ham are now preparing to offer an improved proposal worth around £58m.

Mendez to West Ham

The 27-year-old’s existing deal will run until 2028 so Real Sociedad are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let their star man leave in January or at the end of this season.

The Spaniard is a versatile player as he can play in the attacking midfield position as well as in the box-to-box role. With Lucas Paqueta linked with a move away from the club in recent times, signing Mendez could be a shrewd acquisition if the Brazilian eventually leave the club.

Mendez has been a key player in La Real’s starting eleven in recent times, making 11 goal contributions last term. Now, he has scored two goals and registered a solitary assist this campaign.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Lopetegui’s side eventually lure the Real Sociedad star to London Stadium by spending the reported £58m fee in January or next summer.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing 5-0 defeat against Liverpool last Sunday, West Ham will face off against Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend. So, the fixture won’t get easier for the Irons.