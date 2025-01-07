Tottenham in talks with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Randal Kolo Muani

Tottenham Hotspur have held talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s forward, Randal Kolo Muani, this winter, according to Italian transfer expert, Nicolò Shira.

The France international sealed a big-money move to the French capital from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2023 but has since failed to hit his mark at the club. His struggles this season have been glaring, with most of his 14 games being appearances off the bench this season.

It appears the Frenchman has gone out of favour with Luis Enrique, and Spurs are now set to take advantage of the situation as Shira reports that Tottenham have indicated interest in the centre forward.

The Italian transfer journalist adds that the North London club have held talks with the entourage of Kolo Muani to bring him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the player is ready to depart the Parc des Princes.

However, Spurs are not the only club in the race for the 26-year-old, as the report claims that Juventus, Monaco, and AC Milan have also held discussions over the possibility of signing the forward, who is valued at €30m (£24m) by Transfermarkt.

Kolo Muani to Spurs

Tottenham splashed a club record £55m fee to sign Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth, and the England international is gradually repaying the faith with 11 goals across all competitions so far.

Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski are also showing great form, and while Son Heung-min has not been consistent, his reliability also makes Spurs’ attack threatening, and it’s no surprise they’re the league’s second-highest scorers after Liverpool.

With Richarlison injured, signing a centre-forward makes sense to add depth and also share the goalscoring duties with Solanke.

However, Kolo Muani looks to be a questionable option for that role as the Frenchman has struggled since arriving at Parc des Princes. The 26-year-old is yet to register double figures in Ligue 1 since his arrival, and they’re concerned if he can achieve that feat in a more physical and demanding league like the Premier League.

On a positive note, Spurs fans can be hopeful of the fact that Ange Postecoglou is an expert in bringing out the best in players; it remains to be seen if the Australian manager can help Kolo Muani replicate his form at Frankfurt, where he netted over 20 goals in the 2022-23 season.