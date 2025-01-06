Surprise packages and flops from the Champions League so far

The Champions League format has changed from this season. It used to be played in a league format with 32 teams but the group phase has been scrapped and league format has been introduced. The teams have increased from 32 to 36.

The top two teams from each group used to qualify for the pre-quarterfinal stage but in this league system, the top eight teams will reach the round of 16 automatically and the next 16 teams will play an extra playoff round to secure their place in the pre-quarterfinal stage.

The group phase used to be concluded in December but in this new format, two extra league games are set to be played in January and then the league phase will be concluded.

Liverpool have been the most impressive performer thus far in this competition as they have won all six of their games, beating Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Bayer Leverkusen.

Just behind the Reds, Barcelona are in the second position with 15 points from six games. They endured a disappointing defeat in the opening fixture against AS Monaco, since then, they have won five consecutive games, beating Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Arsenal are in third with 13 points and are in a strong position to qualify for the round of 16 automatically. But, the third-placed and the 19th are separated by just three points so anything can still happen over the next two rounds of fixtures.

Flops

Manchester City have established themselves as a European powerhouse under Pep Guardiola and they even won this competition in 2023. They have been one of the favourites to win this competition every year and ahead of this season, they were one of the contenders to become the European Champions.

They even enjoyed a bright start to this season in this competition, accumulating seven points from the first three games. However, Guardiola’s side have been in dire form in recent weeks and have earned only one point in the last three games.

They were thrashed by Sporting CP 4-1 at Jose Alvalade Stadium, while Juventus defeated them 2-0. The most surprising result was the 3-3 draw against Feyenoord at the Etihad Stadium. The Citizens were leading the game 3-0 until 70 minutes before collapsing completely.

They will have to play against Paris Saint-Germain and Club Brugge in the remaining two games. The PSG game will be at Parc des Princes so coming away with all three points from that fixture won’t be easy.

Guardiola’s side are currently 22nd in the table, sitting only one point above the 25th position. So, the Citizens will be hoping to earn as many points as possible to qualify for the knockout stage.

PSG are another European heavyweight who have displayed disappointing displays thus far this season and fans won’t be in any rush to buy Champions League final tickets any time soon.

Winning this competition is their primary objective every season. Although they haven’t been able to achieve that yet, they usually go deep into this tournament.

Les Parisiens are currently 25th with seven points so as it stands, they won’t even be able to qualify for the knockout stage. Their remaining two games are against Man City and VfB Stuttgart.

The reigning French champions will have to win their remaining two games to reach the knockout stage and the possibility of securing their place in the round of 16 is all but over.

Real Madrid are the record European Champions and are the holders of this tournament. But, they have been average in this competition thus far, accumulating nine points from six games.

They are currently in 20th position and have lost against LOSC Lille, Liverpool and AC Milan. Los Blancos even found themselves 2-0 down against Borussia Dortmund, but still, eventually won the game 5-2.

Stuttgart outplayed them at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu but the German side’s attackers’ lack of clinical finishing in front of the goal eventually helped Real to come away with all three points.

They defeated Atalanta 3-2 in the last game but La Dea played better than them and created more chances. So, they will have to improve their displays to win this competition once again.

Real Madrid will play against Red Bull Salzburg and Stade Brestois in their remaining two games. So, it is highly likely that they will qualify for the knockout stage but it remains to be seen whether they can finish in the top eight.

RB Leipzig can be considered the biggest flop of this competition. They don’t usually fight to win this competition but reach the knockout stage.

However, they have lost all six games of this competition and are currently 34th in the table. Their chance of qualifying for the knockout stage is diminished.

Surprises

Bayer Leverkusen don’t have a great record in this competition and have been in and out of the Champions League in recent years. The last time they reached the knockout stage was back in the 2016/17 season.

However, they have been in excellent form under Xabi Alonso recently. They won the Bundesliga title last term for the first time in the club’s history and are currently fourth in the table just behind Arsenal in goal difference.

Leverkusen defeated Italian champions Inter Milan in the last game but their only defeat in this competition came against Liverpool at Anfield – where Arne Slot’s side thrashed them 4-0.

Lille have turned out to be one of the surprising packages of the Champions League this season. They are currently eighth in the table and as it stands, they will reach the pre-quarter final stage automatically.

They defeated Real Madrid 1-0, while they thrashed Atletico Madrid at Estadio Metropolitano 3-1. Les Dogues are expected to reach the knockout stage but it remains to be seen whether they reach the round of 16 stage automatically or play an extra playoff round. They still have to play against Liverpool at Anfield.

The biggest surprise of this competition is Stade Brestois. The French side were in the Ligue 2 not so long ago but finished third in the Ligue 1 surprisingly last and secured their place in the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history. It is important to mention that this is their first appearance in any European competition.

They haven’t been at their best in the French top-flight thus far this season, sitting 11th in the table with 19 points from 15 games. However, they have been excellent in Europe’s elite club competition.

They are seventh in the table with 13 points from six games. Their only defeat in this competition came against Barcelona and previously drew versus reigning German champions Bayer Leverkusen.

They still have to play against Real Madrid so it remains to be seen whether they can manage to keep hold of their place in the top eight at the end of this league phase.