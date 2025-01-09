Everton in talks with Aston Villa over permanent transfer for Jaden Philogene

Everton received good news at the backend of 2024 as Friedkin Group completed their takeover of the club a few days before Christmas. The bad news, however, is that they are only one point above the relegation zone, albeit with a game in hand, and will be intent on seeing off the drop, more so before heading to their new stadium for next season.

It is imperative that Sean Dyche is backed well in the ongoing transfer window and it looks like Everton are engaging in talks to sign Jaden Philogene from Aston Villa, according to Fabrizio Romano. The transfer insider has added that a permanent move is being looked at as opposed to a loan and the Toffees are ‘trying to make it happen’.

Everton require a right winger

Everton need to bring in a fresh face on their right flank with Jesper Lindstrom and Jack Harrison failing to impress in the first half of the season, having neither scored nor assisted a goal between themselves in the Premier League. Jaden Philogene is one of Aston Villa’s most promising players but has been mooted to move away from the club to pursue regular game time elsewhere.

The 22-year-old has extensive experience of playing at various age levels for England and has played 15 times this season for Aston Villa too. Philogene is a fantastic winger, capable of playing on both flanks. At the early stages of his career, he has shown an eye for goal and is also a fantastic dribbler of the ball.

Aston Villa’s asking price for the player remains unknown for now, although Everton can expect to pay a figure close to Philogene’s £12 million valuation on Transfermarkt. If indeed Philogene were to arrive, it will be interesting to see if either one of Lindstrom or Harrison see their loan spells prematurely terminated after a dismal first half of the season.