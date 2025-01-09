West Ham told to pay £16.6 million for Arthur Cabral as loan approach is rejected

The remainder of January is pivotal for West Ham, who have announced Julen Lopetegui’s sacking and are expected to replace the former Real Madrid boss with Graham Potter. They are currently 14th in the Premier League and have failed to justify their summer rebuild, although it is an open secret that they will look to further revamp the squad in the ongoing window.

The offensive department is under particular scrutiny with Niclas Fullkrug failing to bring about the desired impact since moving from Borussia Dortmund, while Michail Antonio is sidelined for the near future following a car accident. As a result, Benfica forward Arthur Cabral has emerged on the London club’s radar.

According to Portuguese outlet Maisfutebol (h/t 90min), West Ham have had their approach to land the forward on loan rejected by Benfica. The Liga NOS giants are prepared to let him go on a permanent deal, however, with the Hammers requiring to pay £16.6 million to sign the 26-year-old, who has five goals this season, including one in the Champions League.

A decent transfer for West Ham

Arthur Cabral’s permanent transfer remains a likely prospect considering he has fallen behind Vangelis Pavlidis in the Benfica pecking order. At £16.6 million, West Ham can easily afford to invest in his signing as they would be acquiring a player with a decent amount of experience with a number of European side, including playing in the Champions League.

A striker’s transfer could give the Hammers a much-needed goal output given that they have struck just 24 times in 20 matches in the Premier League this season. Moreover, Cabral is good physically and can assist in the playmaking as well, thereby ensuring that Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen are also able to thrive in the final third.

West Ham’s immediate focus will be on completing Graham Potter’s appointment, although thereafter, they will be expected to make some additions to their squad having also taken the former Chelsea coach’s feedback into account. It will be exciting to see what business they do before the month-end and if they can push for a top-half finish in the Premier League.