West Ham eye audacious swoop to sign Marcus Rashford

West Ham United are reportedly planning to make an audacious swoop to sign Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, as per TalkSPORT.

The Englishman’s future has been the subject of attention in this January transfer window. He has found himself out of favour in recent weeks under new head coach Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old wasn’t named in the matchday squad in five of the last six games in all competitions. He was among the substitutes against Newcastle United but remained unused.

Rashford recently expressed his desire to leave his boyhood club to take a new challenge in his career and his representatives have started working to help him find a new club. So, it appears the forward has played his last game for United.

AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund have been heavily linked with a move for the Englishman and additionally, Juventus and Napoli have been suggested as potential suitors.

Rashford to West Ham

Now, TalkSPORT state that West Ham have also entered the race to sign Rashford and have asked United to keep them updated regarding the forward’s situation.

The Hammers want to get the deal done on an initial loan deal but they know that they aren’t the frontrunners in this race as the player would be more interested in joining a top European side.

Rashford earns around £300,000-a-week in salary at Old Trafford and West Ham would have to break their wage structure to lure the United star at London Stadium.

Following Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio’s absence, the East London club have found themselves thin in numbers in their attacking department.

So, signing a new forward would be the right decision and Rashford would be a great coup if they purchase him. However, it is going to be extremely difficult for West Ham to beat other European giants in this race.

Meanwhile, the Irons have decided to part ways with Julen Lopetegui after an underwhelming first half of this season and Graham Potter has been appointed as the new manager.

So, it remains to be seen whether the former Chelsea boss can help West Ham climb up the table in the second half of this season.