Football Memorabilia Collecting Trends in 2025

Twelve months seems to have flown by but here we re in January 2025, with the full year to look forward to. A new year brings new opportunities, new tournaments and competitions, and new areas of collecting coming to the fore. We take a look at where you should invest your hard earned in the sports memorabilia market over the next twelve months.

Big Teams Continue to Dominate The Football Memorabilia market

While Liverpool dominate The Premiership, there continues to be heavy demand for all the top teams. Liverpool may top of the table now, but the biggest team in the football memorabilia collecting market is Manchester United:

Manchester United Liverpool Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal

Big name stars like Cristiano Ronaldo dominate the collecting scene, particularly at the high end, with signed shirts selling for upwards of £2000. It’s not just current stars either, there is still big demand for legacy players such as George Best and Bobby Charlton.

The Rise of The Women’s Game

Women’s football continues to grow in popularity. The catalyst of course was the 2022 Euros when the England team won the tournament. This provided a massive boost for the women’s game, with all the major teams benefiting. The Women’s Super league is headed by Chelsea with Manchester City, Arsenal, and Manchester United in hot pursuit. However, Arsenal is the clear winner when it comes to attendance, with a whopping average of 35,000 crowd per game!

Signed Women’s football shirts are exploding in popularity with Arsenal’s being the most popular. Expect this trend to accelerate as we head towards the Euros this year in July. We have to wait another two year for the Women’s world cup in 2027. Women’s signed football shirts are cheaper relative to their male counterparts, so now might be a good time to tuck one away for the future. As always, stick to the biggest stars of the women’s game.

Countdown to The Men’s World Cup in 2026

Next year’s 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held across 16 cities in North America in Canada, The USA and Mexico, from Vancouver down to Mexico City. It will be the first tournament to feature 48 teams, up from 32 in 2022 and the first to be hosted by three nations. Expect there to be a long build up – a suitable time to invest in some international team memorabilia! Signed England shirts are always popular, especially those from the much vaunted 1966 final, when England won 4:2 against West Germany after extra time at Wembley.

A Final Note

Star players always dominate the collecting scene, so it pays to spot them early. Young players like Alejandro Garnacho are already becoming highly collectable. His signed Manchester United Shirts go for around £600. The quicker you can spot a future talent, the easier it will be to pick up a highly valuable collectors’ piece of the future! So get those talent spotting binoculars out now!

Whatever you decide to invest in, whether it be a signed photo of your favourite player, or an investment piece signed by one of the greats like Pele, Maradona or Messi, enjoy what you buy. Many collectors hang signed football shirts on the wall, and they are going to be looking at them for a long time. Just make sure that you get the most enjoyment out of your prized piece!