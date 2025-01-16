Chelsea vs. West Ham – most memorable derbies

West Ham United and Chelsea have clashed 123 times in all competitions, with Chelsea leading the rivalry with 56 wins compared to West Ham’s 44, along with 23 draws.

Their inaugural meeting dates back to October 1923 in Division One, where they played out a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge. A week later, West Ham secured a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture at Upton Park. Chelsea’s first win over West Ham came in January 1931 in the FA Cup third round, triumphing 3-1 away and following it up with four wins in their next five encounters.

After World War II, West Ham enjoyed a period of dominance, claiming 17 victories and eight draws in 34 games across all competitions. The rivalry started to balance out in the mid to late 1970s.

Since the Premier League’s inception in 1992-93, the teams have faced off 56 times, with West Ham winning 15 matches and Chelsea taking 30 victories, scoring two or more goals in 24 of those wins.

From 2006 to 2015, Chelsea dominated the fixture, winning 14 out of 18 Premier League encounters and losing just once. However, in their last 18 top-flight meetings, Chelsea have managed eight victories, while West Ham have recorded six wins and four draws, highlighting a more competitive period in recent years.

Chelsea and West Ham are set to clash again on February 1st at Stamford Bridge, with both teams looking to get back in form after a recent run of poor results. Unsurprisingly, Chelsea vs West Ham tickets are in high demand as it’s one of the biggest games of the season for both clubs.

For the Hammers, they only secured their first win in four matches across all competitions when they hosted Fulham to secure Graham Potter’s first win as the East London club head coach.

On the other hand, the Blues’ blistering form at the beginning of the season has waned in recent matches. They’ve yet to win any of their last five Premier League games at the time of writing.

Potter will be returning to Stamford Bridge for the first time since being sacked in what proved to be a tumultuous experience for the 49-year-old.

Ahead of the game, we bring you some of the best derby games between these two sides, from the biggest derby win to David Martin fulfilling a lifelong dream at Stamford Bridge; here are the most memorable.

First derby win against Chelsea since 2012

West Ham secured their first victory over Chelsea since 2012 on a memorable evening in November 2015, thanks to Andy Carroll’s late goal in a heated encounter.

Mauro Zárate opened the scoring after Chelsea failed to deal with a corner. However, the game turned contentious when Nemanja Matić received two yellow cards in quick succession before halftime, leaving the Blues down to 10 men. Jose Mourinho was also sent off during the break for remarks made to referee Jon Moss.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Gary Cahill equalised from a corner. But Carroll rose to meet Aaron Cresswell’s cross late in the game, sealing a 2-1 win and lifting West Ham to third in the Premier League table after six matches.

Before this victory, West Ham had only managed one win in their previous 18 meetings with Chelsea. It also marked just the sixth defeat for Mourinho in 53 London derbies.

Upton Park delight for the Hammers

Rafael Benitez’s rocky tenure at Chelsea hit another low on 1st December 2012, as West Ham staged a stunning second-half comeback at Upton Park to secure a 3-1 victory.

Chelsea started brightly, with Juan Mata giving the visitors an early lead; they could have extended their advantage before the break but squandered several opportunities. However, the second half saw West Ham turn the tide with Carlton Cole equalising, Mohamed Diame putting them ahead, and Modibo Maiga sealing the win late on.

The result marked Chelsea’s seventh consecutive Premier League game without a victory—their worst run since February 1995. Benitez also became the first Chelsea manager since Gianluca Vialli to go winless in his first three matches in charge.

This win was particularly significant for West Ham, ending a 13-match winless streak against Chelsea, including six games at the Boleyn Ground. Their previous victory over the Blues came in May 2003, courtesy of Paolo Di Canio’s strike in a 1-0 triumph.

Record 118th London derby win for the Blues

Diego Costa and Eden Hazard found the net as Chelsea secured a 2-1 victory over West Ham in March 2017 to mark their 118th London derby win.

Fans with Chelsea tickets were delighted as the result extended West Ham’s dismal record to 16 defeats and four draws in their last 22 meetings with the Blues.

The win was Chelsea’s 21st in their title-winning 2016-17 Premier League campaign under Antonio Conte, who clinched the club’s fifth league crown. Conte’s tactical acumen was evident as his side effectively neutralized the aerial threat posed by West Ham’s towering forward, Andy Carroll.

N’Golo Kanté showcased his relentless work rate, making 77 sprints—the second-highest of the match—while dominating the midfield.

Chelsea’s triumph also saw them become only the seventh team to amass 66 or more points in the opening 27 games of a Premier League season, a feat they had previously achieved in 2004-05 (68 points) and 2005-06 (69 points). Notably, all six prior teams to reach this milestone went on to win the league title.

David Martin fulfils lifelong dream

David Martin fulfilled a lifelong dream in November 2019, making an emotional Premier League debut as West Ham defeated Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge, ending a seven-game winless run.

The London-born goalkeeper, who is the son of West Ham legend Alvin Martin, was chosen by Manuel Pellegrini to replace Roberto, who had conceded nine goals in three matches. Martin’s selection proved decisive as West Ham secured their first clean sheet since September and their first victory at Chelsea in 17 years.

Aaron Cresswell’s low strike three minutes into the second half sealed the win, but the moment belonged to Martin. After the final whistle, he sank to his knees in disbelief and celebrated in the stands with his father, who represented the Hammers for 21 years.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” Martin said afterwards. “I’m just happy I didn’t let anyone down. My dad and I were both in tears. For him to see me keep a clean sheet and get a win was incredible.”

This victory, West Ham’s first at Stamford Bridge in 15 attempts, remains their only triumph at the West London stadium to date.

Biggest derby win + David Moyes’ Stamford Bridge woes

Chelsea delivered a dominant display to dismantle West Ham 5-0 in May last year, marking their biggest victory in this derby’s history. The result capped off a rejuvenated Chelsea side’s second emphatic home win in three days, with the scoreline fully reflecting their attacking brilliance.

Cole Palmer opened the scoring within 15 minutes, netting his 21st league goal of the season. Conor Gallagher and standout performer Noni Madueke ensured the game was effectively over by half-time. The Hammers’ misery deepened shortly after the break as Madueke set up Nicolas Jackson for a fourth. Jackson added his second late on, courtesy of a VAR-overturned offside call, sealing West Ham’s second five-goal defeat in three games.

The win lifted Chelsea above Manchester United in the Premier League standings and bolstered their European qualification hopes. It was a dark chapter in West Ham’s disappointing 2023-24 campaign, during which they conceded a staggering 74 goals.

The match also saw former Hammers defender Angelo Ogbonna make his 200th Premier League appearance, joining Gianfranco Zola as the only Italians to achieve this milestone in the competition.

David Moyes’ Stamford Bridge woes continued, with this loss extending his winless Premier League record at the venue to 19 matches (D7, L12). Moyes shares the dubious honour of managing the most games at a single stadium without a victory—19 at both Stamford Bridge and Anfield. Additionally, Mauricio Pochettino became the 11th Chelsea manager to defeat Moyes at Stamford Bridge.