Premier League Footballers Who Played in India

In this guide, let’s focus our attention on footballers who have already played in India. Onwards!

Luis Garcia

This footballer is more known for his appearances as a Liverpool player — eighteen goals and seventy-seven appearances on the field. Nonetheless, his time in India was also fruitful and paved the path for other talents to join the ISL.

Aspect Description Full Name Luis García Sanz Nationality Spanish Position Attacking Midfielder / Forward Indian Club Atlético de Kolkata (now ATK Mohun Bagan) Years Played in India 2014-2015 Appearances 15 matches in the Indian Super League (ISL) Goals Scored 4 goals Playstyle His creativity and technical skills enable him to score precisely and frequently from his midfield position. Legacy This footballer was among the marquee signings for ATK in the early years of the Indian Super League. In turn, his contract significantly contributed to the club’s success and the league’s overall popularity.

Elano

In 2013, he scored eight times and achieved the title of the Indian Super League Golden Boot. With dozens of appearances, his career in the country was more than splendid.

Here is what you need to know about Elano’s playtime in India — check the table below.

Aspect Description Full Name Elano Blumer Nationality Brazilian Position Attacking Midfielder Indian Club Chennaiyin FC Years Played in India 2014-2017 Appearances 40+ matches in the Indian Super League (ISL) Goals Scored 10+ goals Notable Achievements Led Chennaiyin FC to the 2015 Indian Super League title Playstyle Known for his playmaking, vision, and set-piece proficiency. Legacy Considered one of the most skilled foreign players in the ISL, Elano’s contributions were key to the early success of Chennaiyin FC.

John Arne Riise

While this player has a career-based connection with other players on the list, namely, Luis Garcia, his path in India was quite independent. From teammates at Liverpool FC, they became rivals, competing for two different teams — Delhi Dynamos vs. Athletic de Kolkata.

Aspect Description Full Name John Arne Riise Nationality Norwegian Position Left-back / Midfielder Indian Club Delhi Dynamos (now Odisha FC) Years Played in India 2014-2015 Appearances 15 matches in the Indian Super League (ISL) Goals Scored 1 goal Notable Achievements Played a key role in Delhi Dynamos’ defensive setup and leadership Playstyle Known for his powerful left foot, crossing ability, and strong defensive presence Legacy Riise’s experience and leadership added value to the ISL, bringing international recognition to the league. His time in India was relatively brief but impactful for Delhi Dynamos.

Notable Mentions

The list can go on and on, especially with the expansion of Indian players who joined the EPL and proved their talents in the global arena. Here are a few more Premier League footballers who took part in the ISL events:

Diego Forlan — this Uruguayan player scored five times during his eleven appearances in the ISL.

Florent Malouda — known as a powerhouse of the ISL and its 2016 hero, this midfielder has made hundreds of appearances throughout his career.

Final Thoughts

In the future, more names will join the hall of fame in the Indian Super League. What players will compete for the first title? Time will tell for sure.