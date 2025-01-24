6 of the most memorable games between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund

Dubbed “Der Klassiker,” the showdown between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund captivates football fans in Germany and beyond, standing as one of football’s most anticipated fixtures.

Over the years, these two German heavyweights have consistently set the benchmark in domestic football, delivering unforgettable clashes across the Bundesliga, DFB Cup, and UEFA Champions League. Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund tickets are always in high demand with fans anticipating a classic encounter every time the two clubs meet.

In this article, we bring you six of the most memorable games between Bayern and Borussia Dortmund.

1: Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Bayern Munich—26 May 2020

Bayern’s 2012/13 treble victory marked the beginning of an era of dominance. They went on to win an unmatched 11 consecutive Bundesliga titles. Their 1-0 win over Dortmund in the first-ever behind-closed-doors Klassiker in history was a pivotal moment in securing the 2019/20 title.

Joshua Kimmich’s brilliant lob in the 43rd minute proved to be the match-winner. Still, it was Jerome Boateng who played a crucial role in the victory, denying Erling Haaland a debut Klassiker goal on two occasions. The win extended Bayern’s lead to seven points with only six matches remaining.

Having already defeated Dortmund 4-0 in the reverse fixture during Hansi Flick’s first match in charge, Bayern clinched the title with two games to spare before adding the DFB Cup and the Champions League to their trophy cabinet.

Dortmund finished 13 points behind, once again settling for second place in the Bundesliga standings, their second consecutive runners-up finish.

2: Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Dortmund—UEFA Champions League Final, 25 May 2013

After two seasons of Dortmund’s dominance, Jupp Heynckes’ Bayern orchestrated one of football’s most commanding campaigns. They stormed to the Bundesliga title with a record 25-point lead, defeated Dortmund in the season-opening Supercup, and ousted them in the DFB Cup quarter-finals. By the time the UEFA Champions League final arrived, Bayern had already faced Dortmund four times that season, with two wins and two draws.

The historic all-German final at Wembley Stadium, following Bayern’s elimination of Barcelona and Dortmund’s triumph over Real Madrid in the semifinals, showcased the fiercest domestic rivalry now elevated to the grandest stage of European football. The match itself was a thrilling contest of skill and determination. Mario Mandzukic gave Bayern the lead on the hour mark, but Ilkay Gündogan equalized from the penalty spot just eight minutes later, keeping the contest finely poised.

As extra time loomed, Arjen Robben delivered a moment of magic, slipping into the Dortmund box and calmly slotting past Roman Weidenfeller to seal Bayern’s victory. Days later, Bayern completed an extraordinary treble by defeating VfB Stuttgart in the DFB Cup final. Dortmund’s resurgence had pushed Bayern to new heights, sparking a renaissance in Munich that continues to influence German football to this day.

3: Borussia Dortmund 5-2 Bayern Munich—DFB Cup Final, 12 May 2012

If Dortmund’s league triumphs to secure the 2011/12 Meisterschale set Der Klassiker alight, the DFB Cup final that followed elevated the rivalry to new heights. A week after clinching the Bundesliga title, Dortmund and Bayern faced off at Berlin’s Olympiastadion, with Dortmund chasing their first domestic double and Bayern seeking to reassert dominance ahead of their UEFA Champions League final against Chelsea.

Dortmund roared into action as Shinji Kagawa struck in the third minute, capitalizing on a defensive error by Bayern. Though Arjen Robben levelled from the penalty spot, Mats Hummels restored Dortmund’s lead with a penalty of his own. In first-half injury time, Robert Lewandowski made it 3-1, nutmegging Manuel Neuer with a precise finish.

The second half saw Lewandowski further solidify his heroics. In the 58th minute, he found the net again from inside the box, extending Dortmund’s advantage to 4-1. Franck Ribery offered Bayern a glimmer of hope with a stunning solo goal to make it 4-2, but Lewandowski quickly extinguished any comeback dreams. After a Neuer error, Łukasz Piszczek set up Lewandowski for a header to complete his hat-trick, sealing a historic 5-2 victory and leaving fans with Bayern Munich tickets in shock.

This emphatic win secured Dortmund’s first—and to date, only—league and cup double, while also intensifying their rivalry with Bayern on both domestic and European stages.

4: Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Bayern Munich—10 November 2018

Dortmund entered this Klassiker on a high, leading the Bundesliga table and on the verge of equalling their record of 11 unbeaten games in the league. Bayern, on the other hand, had stumbled in October and came to Signal Iduna Park four points adrift of their rivals on 10 November 2018.

The defending champions began strongly, with Serge Gnabry causing havoc down the flanks. After testing the Dortmund defence himself, he set up former BVB striker Robert Lewandowski to open the scoring, marking the first of his five goals in Klassikers that season.

Marco Reus breathed life back into Dortmund by winning and converting a penalty early in the second half. However, their joy was short-lived as the Gnabry-Lewandowski duo struck again, restoring Bayern’s lead just minutes later. Lewandowski even thought he had a third, but the goal was ruled out for offside—a decision that would prove pivotal.

Roared on by the iconic Yellow Wall, Dortmund’s captain, the fantastic Reus, stepped up once more, levelling the score with a perfectly timed strike. The momentum now firmly with BVB, Jadon Sancho intercepted Franck Ribéry, and Axel Witsel delivered a sublime ball over the top. Paco Alcácer, who had made a habit of scoring off the bench, raced past the Bayern defence and coolly slotted past Manuel Neuer for his seventh Bundesliga goal in just six substitute appearances.

Lewandowski had another late effort disallowed for offside, sealing Dortmund’s thrilling 3-2 victory. For a club accustomed to chasing Bayern, this win flipped the script, with the champions now playing the role of the hunters in one of the most unforgettable Bundesliga encounters.

5: Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Bayern Munich – 11 April 2012

Under Jürgen Klopp’s charismatic leadership, Dortmund’s “heavy metal football” reached a boiling point in Der Klassiker during the 2011/12 season. With a squad blending homegrown talent and shrewd signings, Die Schwarzgelben lit up the Bundesliga. Having already won the league in 2010/11, Dortmund entered this virtual title decider three points clear of Bayern with five games to go.

The match was fiercely contested, with Bayern dominating possession but Dortmund creating more meaningful chances. The breakthrough came in the 77th minute when Robert Lewandowski cleverly flicked Kevin Großkreutz’s edge-of-the-box shot into the net, showcasing his clinical finishing ability.

The drama unfolded late on as Roman Weidenfeller brought down Arjen Robben in the penalty area in the 86th minute. Facing the pressure, Weidenfeller redeemed himself by saving Robben’s spot-kick, keeping Dortmund’s slim lead intact. Moments later, Robben squandered another golden opportunity when he skied a rebound off the bar after Neven Subotić’s attempted clearance.

At full-time, Dortmund celebrated jubilantly with their fans, sensing that their second consecutive Bundesliga title was within reach. Their triumph became official just two matchdays later, cementing this Klassiker as a pivotal moment in Bundesliga history.

6: Bayern Munich 11-1 Borussia Dortmund—27 November 1971

November 2024 marked 53 years since Bayern’s 11-1 record win over Dortmund.

In November 1971, Bayern recorded their biggest-ever Bundesliga victory with an astonishing 11-1 drubbing of Dortmund. The match, held during a period when Bayern were at their historic peak, saw the Bavarians steamroll a struggling Dortmund side destined for relegation.

This victory came during Bayern’s journey to their second Bundesliga title, a season in which they scored an unparalleled 101 goals. Over 10% of those goals came in this single match, showcasing Bayern’s dominance. Gerd Müller led the charge with four goals, while Uli Hoeness and Bulle Roth netted two each. Franz Beckenbauer, Paul Breitner, and Willi Hoffmann each added one to complete the rout.

Though Bayern have since come close to matching their 10-goal margin of victory, this record, set nearly 44 years ago, remains unmatched in Bundesliga history.