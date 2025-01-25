West Ham looking to sign Andre Silva with Brian Brobbey an alternate option

With less than a week to go until the transfer window comes to an end, West Ham United are yet to back Graham Potter with the acquisition of a central forward. As it stands, the former Chelsea manager remains without a reliable number nine following Michail Antonio’s car accident and Niclas Fullkrug’s troubles with adapting to life in England.

The Hammers remain active in the market, however, and have not ruled out the signing of a striker between now and Deadline Day as Florian Plettenberg has reported that they are monitoring RB Leipzig’s Andre Silva. The Portuguese international is ‘high on their list’ with both clubs in advanced talks, although an agreement has yet to be reached.

Meanwhile, Ajax Amsterdam hitman Brian Brobbey has emerged as a back-up behind Silva but Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with the 22-year-old and will fancy their chances of seeing off competition from West Ham. As with Silva, West Ham are in contact with Brobbey as well, so it remains to be seen which of their two targets arrives into London.

Brobbey will be a good purchase

Brian Brobbey has been in decent form for Ajax Amsterdam this season having struck three goals and provided seven assists in all competitions. He has been tipped to make the jump from the Eredivisie to one of the bigger leagues in Europe with a chance to join West Ham coming at the perfect time for the £25 million-rated forward.

Though Tottenham Hotspur will have the financial muscle to outdo West Ham, the Hammers will be able to promise regular minutes to the Dutchman, for which he will need to compete with Dominic Solanke if he joins Ange Postecoglou’s side. That said, he would be a long-term investment for West Ham, as opposed to Andre Silva, who has found success hard to come by lately.

Silva has lost his place in the RB Leipzig starting eleven to Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda, as a result of which the Bundesliga side is prepared to part ways with him. They may also be open to letting him leave on loan but his measly return of only one goal and three assists across 305 minutes of football this season should be enough to deter West Ham.