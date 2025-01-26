Everton looking to sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall by sending Armando Broja back to Chelsea

Everton are hoping that Sean Dyche’s replacement by David Moyes helps them secure survival in the Premier League, especially with a Goodison Park farewell due at the end of the season and their new stadium awaiting for 2025/26. The Toffees are looking into the transfer market to aid their cause and could turn to Chelsea for some assistance.

The Guardian has claimed that Everton are interested in landing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall or Carney Chukwuemeka on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season. The two midfielders have been linked with leaving the Blues in search of regular minutes but their £30 million price tag has been a hindrance for several interested sides, thus paving the way for a loan.

By acquiring one of Dewsbury-Hall or Chukwuemeka, Everton also plan on cutting short Armando Broja’s loan at the club by six months. The Armenian hitman has been diagnosed with an injury that will rule him out for the next 10 to 12 weeks, as per the source, and the Toffees are looking to reduce their wage liability by prematurely ending his spell on Merseyside.

Dewsbury-Hall’s signing could be vital

Everton require a player who can contribute with equal measure on both ends of the pitch, so a box-to-box midfielder like Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall could be better suited for what they are after as opposed to Carney Chukwuemeka. The latter is the better option defensively but offers little going forward whilst being quite average on the ball too.

Enzo Maresca has hinted at wanting to keep hold of the former Leicester City star in recent weeks, however, and could adopt a similar stance with Chukwuemeka given that he is still in the hunt for a top four finish in the Premier League, the Europa Conference League as well as the FA Cup. Plus with Romeo Lavia injured, the fringe players are all the more crucial.

Everton are yet to commence negotiations with Chelsea on the matter and in spite of being guaranteed utility by the arrival of a midfielder from West London, the Toffees will need to work hard to convince the Chels in letting go of their players at this point.