Tottenham considering Erik ten Hag as a potential replacement for Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur have won just one match in the Premier League since the beginning of January and their recent defeat at the hands of Leicester City at home compounded their misery by rooting them at 15th place in the standings. Ange Postecoglou’s position as the head coach remains precarious owing to recent results and Spurs potentially faltering in next week’s Carabao Cup meeting against Liverpool could spell the end of the Australian’s time at the club.

It is starting to look like Tottenham are already planning for life without the former Celtic boss having been linked with some coaches in recent months. Caught Offside has claimed that former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is the latest name in a long list of coaches Spurs are considering as Postecoglou’s possible replacement. Ten Hag has an edge over several other candidates as he would be able to take over the team immediately owing to his United sacking at the backend of 2024.

Ten Hag at Tottenham spells failure

Make no mistake, Erik ten Hag enjoyed his fair share of success at Manchester United and led the Red Devils to the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. The Dutchman was also a popular name at Ajax Amsterdam, who he famously led to the Champions League semi-final in 2019 and won three Eredivisie titles too. However, it is too hard to see him succeed at Tottenham Hotspur.

Ten Hag is a manager that requires a certain type of players, which is also what made him one of the Premier League’s most lavish spenders during his time at Old Trafford. And while Spurs certainly have the resources to back any manager in the world, Daniel Levy has constantly shown a hesitance at rebuilding numerous areas of the squad all at once.

Moreover, the Tottenham chief expects almost instant success, which is clearly why the likes of Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho were also not adequately backed or given time to build winning squads, whereas Ten Hag believes in following a process, hence hinting at the possibility of several disagreements and a very short-lived tenure at Hotspur Way for him.