Tottenham eyeing swoop for Brian Brobbey or Liam Delap before deadline day

Tottenham Hotspur need to make some additions to their squad if they are to do any better in the second half of the season, where their credentials will be sternly tested in the knockout rounds of the Europa League too. With Ange Postecoglou’s role safe for the near future, the Australian could now be backed with a signing or two before the ongoing transfer window shuts.

According to the Telegraph (h/t 90min), Spurs are looking into making offensive additions with Ajax Amsterdam star Brian Brobbey on their radar alongside Ipswich Town’s top performer Liam Delap. Given Dominic Solanke’s injury, the Lilywhites are prepared to spend a decent sum on a forward, so it is not surprising to see two fine young names on their shortlist.

Brobbey has gained prominence for his performances with Ajax in the last couple of seasons, and has scored three goals this season while also assisting seven times. Delap, meanwhile, was a revered young talent at Manchester City, and is almost single-handedly leading Ipswich’s bid to avoid relegation into the Championship this season with eight goals and two assists.

Delap would be a terrific signing

Brian Brobbey is a brilliant player but has faltered in front of goal this season with only three strikes to his name in all competitions. The 22-year-old’s contract being valid until June 2027 might also work against Tottenham Hotspur as Ajax Amsterdam will look to make a windfall out of the Dutchman’s sale.

Liam Delap’s transfer, on the other hand, may work brilliant in Spurs’ favour. Not only is he a proven option in the Premier League, but Ipswich Town could let go of him midway through the campaign for a decent offer as the 21-year-old’s valuation could significantly plummet if they are unable to secure safety in the Premier League by matchday 38.

Delap would have the opportunity to feature for one of the Premier League’s best sides, and thanks to his experience of playing on the left flank in Manchester City’s youth ranks, the Englishman could also become a regular fixture down Tottenham’s wing if the club decides to move on from Son Heung-min sooner rather than later.

It remains to be seen what Ipswich will ask for Brobbey, however, and if their demands match Tottenham’s budget.