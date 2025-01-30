West Ham looking to scupper Everton’s loan move for Evan Ferguson

West Ham United have yet to sign a forward this winter as Graham Potter risks heading into the second half of the campaign with Niklas Fullkrug as his only natural number nine. How much the ex-Chelsea boss can rely on the German international is a doubt as well given his poor form as well as unsatisfactory fitness record since arriving into London.

Brighton & Hove Albion forward Evan Ferguson had been linked with a move to the Premier League side and although nothing materialised of that in the last few weeks, the Seagulls are planning to let him go to feature regularly on loan. Consequently, the Hammers are looking to reignite their interest in Ferguson and secure a deal move him imminently, as per Standard.

David Moyes is also keen on bringing Ferguson to Everton, however, he will have to face stern competition from West Ham. The Irons will be confident of acquiring the 20-year-old nonetheless as Graham Potter being their coach could work advantageously with the duo having worked together previously at the Amex Stadium.

James Milner, who formerly played with Ferguson at Brighton, described him as a ‘phenomenal’ finisher, and while he has not had the minutes to prove himself on the south coast of England so far in the season, the attacker will hope that the next six months would be far more productive for him and help him regain his feet.

West Ham need a centre forward soon

West Ham could drop even more points if they decide to head into the next few months of the campaign without a reliable striker. With no permanent signing having been made in the position, Evan Ferguson’s loan would be the perfect opportunity for them to acquire a short-term fix before revisiting an offensive rebuilding project during the summer.

Ferguson could also be receptive to interest from West Ham as Niklas Fullkrug’s substandard form and fitness could see him play more regular minutes than at Everton, where he could remain second fiddle to Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Also, the chance to work with Graham Potter once more might be a major deciding factor for the Irishman.

It will be interesting to see how much longer it takes for a loan to materialise for the Brighton star and if there are any chances of him having a new side for the upcoming Premier League matchday.