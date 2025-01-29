The news that millions of fans with Liverpool tickets did not want to hear emerged before the end of the year – Mo Salah will officially be leaving the club.

The news came amidst several speculations of a new contract, but insider information revealed that the club’s management offered no new contract – the FSG Group.

Now, offers are flooding in from Saudi Arabia for Salah’s signature.

Saudi Looking for Salah

Al Hilal are ready to offer Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah a lucrative contract if he wants to leave Europe and play in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi champions are looking for a high-profile signing to replace Neymar.

Neymar’s contract runs out at the end of this season, and Al Hilal can offer to make Salah one of the star names at the expanded Club World Cup in the USA in June and July.

Salah will be a free agent this summer and has been free to talk to foreign clubs since the start of this month.

Liverpool rejected a £150m offer for Salah from Al Ittihad in August 2023.

One of the most influential figures in Saudi sport, Turki Alalshikh, posted a mocked-up picture of Salah in an Al Hilal shirt on Facebook on Wednesday.

Alalshikh is the chair of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority and is close to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom’s de facto ruler.

Alalshikh has masterminded Saudi Arabia’s huge investment in boxing and is known to have links with Al Hilal.

Salah, who will be 33 in June, believes he is still at his peak and can continue to play at the highest level in Europe. His performance has not been stifled, as he continues to impress everyone who turns up with Liverpool tickets.

This boost has taken Liverpool to the top of the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Salah earlier in January:

It’s my last six months – there’s no progress. Speaking to Sky Sports after his player-of-the-match display in Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashing of West Ham on December 29, Salah said he was still “far away” from agreeing a new contract with Liverpool – and he reiterated the same thing in an interview earlier this month.

When asked if he believes this is his last season at the club, he told Sky Sports’ Patrick Davison: “So far, yes. It’s the last six months. There is no progress there. We are far away from any progress. So, we just need to wait and see.”

When asked how he has kept his focus, he replied: “The thing in my head is that if this is the last six months, what do you want to see in the future?

“Do you want to look back and say, ‘I was concerned or stressed about the contract?’ Or do you want to say, ‘I had an unbelievable season?’ That’s what is in my head.

“If I ever feel distracted, I just remind myself I want to look back and say I had an unbelievable season. That’s what I want to do.”

Liverpool manager Arne Slot:

“In general, I don’t talk about contract situations here. It would be a surprise if I were to announce that one of them has extended.

“Keep asking, that’s your job, but you’re probably not going to get an answer from me.

“It’s clear that from January 1, things have changed a lot for you guys, but they are in constant talks with the club. Let’s wait and see what happens.

“As long as they keep performing like this, the head coach is happy.”

Klopp Hopes Salah, Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold Stays

Ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk stay at Liverpool amid contract discussions and will take them to Red Bull.

“I’m so happy they’re doing well; I’m in contact with Arne [Slot] and some players texting. There is a 0.1 per cent who think I should still be there as they are doing so well.

“I am watching as many games as possible because it is such good football. They are the best-balanced team in the world.

“I am so happy I am not in charge right now to answer these questions, and from my point of view, I hope all three extend, but they did not tell me.”

No Real Madrid agreement for Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is another Liverpool star approaching the end of his contract. Despite reports from Spain claiming an agreement had been reached with Real Madrid, the defender has not verbally agreed to a pre-contract to join the La Liga giants at the end of the season.

This comes as a consolation to the loyal Liverpool fans who turn up weekly with Liverpool tickets.

The Reds turned down an approach from Madrid just before the window opened, but like Salah, Alexander-Arnold is free to negotiate with foreign clubs after entering the final six months of his deal.

Liverpool Hunting Salah Replacement

Liverpool are reportedly plotting to hijack Napoli’s transfer for Karim Adeyemi, who the Serie A outfit turned towards as an alternative to Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho.

Antonio Conte and his entourage have been chasing a move for Garnacho for much of this January transfer window. Still, with the Red Devils standing firm on their negotiation stance, Napoli has been forced to consider alternatives instead.

Borussia Dortmund’s Adeyemi has emerged as another target. Still, it has now been revealed that Liverpool also holds an interest in the German and could be poised to launch a hijack attempt in 2025.

In Sunday’s edition of Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, it was revealed that “Liverpool is watching” Adeyemi’s situation at Dortmund amid Napoli’s new-found interest in the player.

The Reds are keen to begin preparing for life after Mohamed Salah’s departure, with the Egyptian still yet to sign a new deal beyond this summer. Per a recent exclusive update from Fabrizio Romano, negotiations have not progressed.

Karim Adeyemi’s 2024/25 Bundesliga

Adeyemi, previously described as “electric,” could be the solution to help Arne Slot’s squad in the event of Salah’s exit.

The 23-year-old recently stunned on the Champions League stage, scoring a first-half hat-trick against Celtic in a 7-1 rout. He has registered eight goal contributions in 14 outings across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund this term.

Liverpool is in no rush to sign the German international and is willing to delay a move until summer.

However, Napoli have moved fast on the negotiation table and are “now close to reaching full agreement” on a package worth around €40 million (£34 million), per Fabrizio Romano. Slot and his entourage should be looking to make a late swoop if they are still optimistic about landing Adeyemi in 2025.

Liverpool tickets for Premier League games are now available to purchase.