Who Is to Blame for Tottenham’s Struggles? An Interview with Football Expert Tyler Morris

Tottenham Hotspur’s season has unravelled in dramatic fashion, with a dismal run of one win in their last 11 Premier League matches leaving them languishing in 15th place. Following their recent 2-1 home defeat to relegation-threatened Leicester City, much of the criticism from fans has been aimed at chairman Daniel Levy rather than manager Ange Postecoglou. But where does the real responsibility lie for Spurs’ struggles? We spoke to Tyler Morris, football expert at BettingTips4You.com, to get his insights on whether Postecoglou is at fault or if Levy’s decisions have led Tottenham into crisis.

Ange Postecoglou: A Victim of Circumstance or a Manager Out of His Depth?

Interviewer: Tyler, Tottenham‘s form has collapsed in recent months. Is Ange Postecoglou to blame for their poor performances, or are there deeper issues at play?

Tyler Morris: I think it would be unfair to place the blame solely on Postecoglou. When he arrived in the summer, Spurs were in transition after losing Harry Kane, and he inherited a squad that wasn’t built to play his high-risk, attacking football. He made a fantastic start to the season, but injuries have completely derailed the campaign.

Losing Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, James Maddison, and Guglielmo Vicario for long periods has been a massive blow. Spurs have been forced to play with a makeshift defence, which has left them vulnerable. Add to that the fact they failed to strengthen sufficiently in January, and you have a squad that looks exhausted, stretched, and short on quality in key areas.

That said, Postecoglou has been stubborn in his approach. Even with an injury crisis, he refuses to adapt his style of play. The high defensive line has been exposed time and time again, and the lack of pragmatism has cost them points. But I still think the bigger issue lies with the club’s structure rather than just the manager.

Daniel Levy: The Architect of Spurs’ Decline?

Interviewer: You mentioned the club’s structure—how much responsibility does Daniel Levy bear for Tottenham’s current struggles?

Tyler Morris: A huge amount. Levy has been at the helm for over two decades, and while he has transformed the club commercially—with the new stadium and world-class facilities—his football decisions have been questionable at best.

One of the biggest criticisms of Levy is his lack of footballing vision. Spurs have gone through several managers since Mauricio Pochettino left in 2019, all with very different styles. José Mourinho, Nuno Espírito Santo, Antonio Conte, and now Postecoglou—there’s been no consistency in approach. Each manager has had to work with players signed for a different system, leading to an unbalanced squad.

Also, Spurs’ recruitment has been poor. They’ve sold key players like Kane and Kyle Walker in the past without adequately replacing them. This season, the club knew they were short at centre-back, yet they didn’t bring in reinforcements in January, despite knowing Romero and Van de Ven were injured. That’s a massive failure at board level.

Levy also has a history of penny-pinching in the transfer market. Yes, Spurs have spent money, but often not wisely. They make late moves in transfer windows, leaving managers with little time to integrate new signings. Compare that to Arsenal, Manchester City, or even Aston Villa, who all plan ahead and strengthen in key areas well in advance.

Should Spurs Sack Postecoglou?

Interviewer: Some fans are calling for Postecoglou to be sacked. Would that be the right decision?

Tyler Morris: No, I don’t think so. Sacking Postecoglou now would be another knee-jerk reaction and would just repeat the cycle of instability that has plagued Spurs in recent years.

Look at how Arsenal stuck with Mikel Arteta during difficult times. He was under serious pressure at one point, but the club backed him with signings that suited his philosophy, and now they are reaping the rewards. Spurs need to do the same with Postecoglou.

However, Postecoglou does need to show some adaptability. The injuries have exposed the lack of squad depth, but continuing to play the same way without key players is naive. A more pragmatic approach, at least until Spurs get some key players back, would help steady the ship.

But ultimately, the club’s problems go beyond the manager. Until Levy and the board start making better football decisions—recruiting wisely, backing the manager properly, and having a clear long-term plan—Tottenham will continue to struggle.

What Next for Spurs?

Interviewer: What do you think Tottenham need to do to turn things around?

Tyler Morris: In the short term, they need to focus on getting through this season without sinking further. The return of Romero, Van de Ven, and Maddison should help, but Postecoglou must find a way to make them defensively solid again.

In the summer, they need to be ruthless in the transfer market. A new centre-back is essential, and they also need a reliable goal-scorer to replace Kane properly. They’ve relied on Son Heung-min and Richarlison, but neither is an out-and-out striker who guarantees 20+ goals a season.

More importantly, Levy needs to step back from football decisions and let the club’s sporting director and manager dictate recruitment. If they don’t, Spurs risk falling further behind not just the traditional ‘big six’ but also the likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle, and even Brighton, who are all progressing with smarter recruitment and better footballing strategies.

Final Thoughts

Interviewer: So, if you had to sum it up—who is more to blame, Levy or Postecoglou?

Tyler Morris: It has to be Daniel Levy. Postecoglou has made mistakes, but he’s dealing with a squad that isn’t fully built for his system, a massive injury crisis, and a lack of proper investment. Levy’s decision-making over the years—poor recruitment, constant managerial changes, and failing to back managers at the right time—is what has put Tottenham in this position.

Spurs fans are right to be frustrated. The infrastructure is there for the club to be successful, but unless the football side is given proper attention, they will continue to underachieve.

The hope is that Postecoglou is given time and the right players to implement his vision. If not, we could be having this same conversation next season about yet another Spurs manager struggling under Levy’s leadership.

As Tottenham fans continue to voice their discontent, the future of both Postecoglou and Levy will remain under scrutiny. Whether Spurs can salvage their season or face further decline remains to be seen.