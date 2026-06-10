Romano: Man Utd make contact to sign Mateus Fernandes

Manchester United are in talks over a deal to sign Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The 21-year-old featured in 42 matches across all competitions, averaging 5.98 tackles, 5.46 ball recoveries, and an eye-catching 10.95 defensive contributions per game during the recently concluded league campaign.

Despite a difficult season for West Ham, Fernandes’ performances did not go unnoticed. His displays earned him a maiden call-up to the Portugal national team in March, although he unfortunately missed out on a spot in Roberto Martinez’s 26-man squad for the World Cup.

With West Ham suffering relegation after finishing 18th, uncertainty surrounds the futures of several first-team players. Fernandes is widely expected to be among the club’s most in-demand assets, with strong interest likely to emerge as the summer transfer window progresses.

According to Romano, Man Utd are in contact with Fernandes’ entourage to discuss his potential transfer to Old Trafford this summer.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the transfer expert confirmed that the Red Devils have established contact over the last 48 hours to discuss the midfielder’s transfer.

Fernandes to Man Utd

He said, ‘I can tell you something on the West Ham midfielder.’

‘There is a lot of clubs interested in him, but really a lot of clubs in England. Rumours of Real Madrid in Spain and more. For sure, I can guarantee two things.

The first one, Manchester United, are in direct conversations with the agents of Mateus Fernandes.

‘Manchester United made contact over the last 48 hours with the agents of the player, and Manchester United started the conversation about the eventual cost of the deal, transfer fee, but also salary. So, United started the conversation with those close to Mateus Fernandes.

With several clubs set to battle with United for Fernandes’ signature, Romano further reported that West Ham have now placed an £85m valuation on the 21-year-old.

He added: ‘The price decided by West Ham for Mateus Fernandes, according to my information, is £85m. West Ham wants £85m to let Mateus Fernandes leave the club in the summer transfer window.

He will leave for sure because he’s not a player for the Championship, but West Ham are very clear on the price.’

Having already signed Ederson for £35m from Atalanta, after the Italian club had valued him higher, United will be hopeful of pulling off another transfer masterstroke by negotiating a favourable fee with West Ham to sign Fernandes this summer.