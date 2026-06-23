Tottenham Hotspur pondering over surprise swoop for Manchester United star Marcus Rashford

Tottenham Hotspur survived a relegation battle last season and their survival in the Premier League, largely thanks to Roberto De Zerbi, is expected to see the Italian receive adequate backing during the summer transfer window.

Caught Offside has reported that an offensive signing or two is likely to be at the forefront of the manager’s strategies for next season and Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has emerged as an attractive option for Tottenham Hotspur.

He spent last season on loan at Barcelona, where he scored 14 goals and provided 14 assists in all competitions, and also made a fast start at the World Cup this year having scored a goal in England’s 4-2 win over Croatia last week.

Barca had the option to permanently sign Rashford but did not do so, and as a result, the player is back at Man United, who are looking to sell him permanently. He has a £40 million release clause.

Rashford a top signing but Spurs move unlikely

Marcus Rashford would be a solid purchase for Tottenham Hotspur if they are prepared to trigger his £40 million release clause. His versatility in the final third as a centre forward will be vital, but it’s his natural role of a left winger where he will really thrive.

With Mathys Tel and Xavi Simons underperforming on the left flank, Rashford would have consistent game time in the Spurs eleven. His dynamism, goal output and Premier League experience would be key in elevating the Londoners’ attack.

It is difficult, however, to imagine that Rashford would be open to joining Spurs. They are not going to be playing in any European competition in 2026/27 and that might well be a deal breaker, even if his options are far and few in between.

That said, it will be interesting to see if Michael Carrick is ready to give him a new lease of life at Manchester United but if not, there will be enough Champions League clubs and more who would be ready to pay his release clause in the summer.x