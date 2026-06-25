Tottenham now eyeing move for Jonathan David

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in signing Juventus centre-forward Jonathan David this summer, according to Tuttojuve.

David’s tally of 52 goal contributions in 83 appearances persuaded LOSC Lille to break their transfer record for the striker.

Following his arrival at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in the summer of 2020, the 26-year-old became a central figure in the club’s success, helping Lille lift the Ligue 1 title in 2020-21 and the Trophée des Champions a year later.

However, things have not unfolded in the same manner since his transfer to Juventus last summer. The forward has struggled to replicate those prolific numbers, managing eight goals and five assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for the Bianconeri last season.

Amid his form at the club level. David has been one of the revelations of the ongoing World Cup, most notably netting a hat trick in the spectacular 6-0 thumping of Qatar, to join the top scorers’ chart.

He is most likely to add to that tally as the tournament progresses, and it’s no surprise he is now attracting keen interest this summer.

Now, according to Tuttojuve, the 26-year-old could depart Juventus this summer after failing to live up to expectations following his free transfer from Lille.

Prolific forward

One of the clubs now looking to sign David is Tottenham, as per the report, which claims that the north London club have emerged as a potential destination for the centre-forward this summer.

Juventus have placed a £30m valuation on the Canadian, and they’re looking to reinvest the funds from his sale to bolster their squad, TuttoJuve adds.

However, Tottenham are set to face stern competition as the Italian outlet adds that Nottingham Forest, West Ham United, Lyon and Lille have also expressed interest in signing David.

While his worrying form since moving to a more physical league last season raises concern, it is important to note that Juventus’ setup is not structurally suitable for his profile.

The Bianconeri’s use of Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceição on the wings and Weston McKennie in the middle means a target man is more fitting, and it’s no surprise Dusan Vlahovic was always preferred whenever he was available.

As such, there is a strong belief he could be more suited to Roberto De Zerbi’s style of play, where his brilliant runs in behind can be fully capitalised on.