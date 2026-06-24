Tottenham Hotspur looking to sign Real Madrid winger Franco Mastantuono this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are set to support Roberto De Zerbi in a major squad revamp during the summer transfer window as they look to bounce back from two very underwhelming campaigns in the Premier League.

One of their top agendas prior to the start of next season would be to add some quality and depth in the final third, and to that note, Caught Offside has reported that Spurs are interested in signing Real Madrid teenager Franco Mastantuono.

With Endrick expected to return to the Bernabeu after his loan at Olympique Lyon and Arda Guler a top talent as well, Mastantuono might not be a key part of Jose Mourinho’s immediate plans and may be open to departing the Spanish capital.

He is valued at £40 million on Transfermarkt but although he has played lesser minutes in the last 12 months or so, Los Blancos could considering loaning him out rather than selling him altogether.

Mastantuono a quality signing for Spurs

Franco Mastantuono would be a quality signing for Tottenham Hotspur. His tenacity with the ball, coupled with unpredictable dribbling, chance creation and defensive contribution will hold him in good stead under Roberto De Zerbi.

Mastantuono would get to play more regularly than he has done at Real Madrid so far, whereas under the guidance of De Zerbi, who has done very well to develop younger players in the recent past, he might be able to elevate his game to the next level.

With that said, it will be interesting to see if Tottenham are prepared to accommodate him in their squad on a loan or they are insistent on permanently acquiring him, the cost of which remains to be seen.