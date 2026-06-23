Man Utd battling with Tottenham & Chelsea to sign Brobbey

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea over a deal to sign Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey, as per TEAMtalk.

After moving to Stadium of Light from Eredivisie giants Ajax Amsterdam last summer, the 24-year-old enjoyed a promising debut campaign in the Premier League, scoring seven goals and registering a solitary assist in 22 starts.

Moreover, the forward guided the newly promoted side to qualify for next season’s Europa League by finishing seventh in the English top-flight.

After being impressed by Brobbey’s performances for Sunderland, Ronald Koeman has included him in the Netherlands’ World Cup squad. He has repaid the faith by scoring twice against Sweden.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Brobbey’s recent eye-catching displays haven’t gone unnoticed as he has been attracting a lot of attention in this window.

Man Utd are planning to purchase a new striker to create competition for Benjamin Sesko and are keen on purchasing Brobbey. They hold a long-standing interest in him and could make a concrete approach to finally secure his service this summer.

Tottenham and Chelsea are also in this race, while Aston Villa have expressed their interest in him as well. Apart from the Premier League clubs, Juventus, Stuttgart, and Atlético Madrid are considering making a move.

Battle

However, Sunderland have no intention of letting him leave, with his existing deal set to run until 2029. They are even preparing to hand him a fresh long-term contract, with the player valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt.

With Joshua Zirkzee struggling to showcase his best in the Premier League, Man Utd are said to be keen on purchasing a new striker.

On the other hand, after finishing 17th in the last two Premier League campaigns, Tottenham are keen on overhauling the squad under Roberto De Zerbi’s guidance this summer and are seemingly looking to buy a new CF.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are set to start a new rebuild under Xabi Alonso, and it appears the Spanish boss is seeking a new No.9 to create competition for João Pedro as Liam Delap struggled to showcase his best last term.

Brobbey is a Premier League-proven player and would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd, Chelsea, or Liverpool should any of those clubs purchase him.