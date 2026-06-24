Tottenham to launch bid to sign Man Utd target Fernandes

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing to launch a formal proposal to hijack Manchester United’s deal to sign West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes, as per TEAMtalk.

After moving to the London Stadium from Southampton last summer, the Portuguese displayed promising performances in the Premier League, although he failed to help his side avoid relegation.

In 42 appearances across all competitions, the 21-year-old scored five goals and registered as many assists last term. After being impressed by his performances in the English top-flight, Roberto Martinez selected him in the Portugal squad for the March international break, and he even made his international debut vs the USA. Unfortunately, Fernandes couldn’t secure his place in Portugal’s World Cup squad.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd and Tottenham are considering reinforcing the midfield department this summer and are keen on purchasing Fernandes.

Initially, the Red Devils made a move for him, and they have been in contact with the player’s representatives and West Ham to finalise the operation.

However, Spurs have made significant progress in the pursuit of the former Southampton star in recent times and are preparing to launch a formal £75m proposal. West Ham are keen on keeping hold of him, with his existing deal set to run until 2030.

However, following their relegation, the Hammers are likely to cash-in on him to balance the books and want a fee of around £80m.

Battle

The report state that Man Utd sporting director Jason Wilcox has been working behind the scenes to sign Fernandes and remains optimistic to seal the deal. But the Lilywhites are ‘confident’ of hijacking the Old Trafford club’s deal.

Spurs are planning to revamp the midfield department by purchasing three new players and are interested in Sandro Tonali, Adam Wharton, and Hayden Hackney, alongside Fernandes.

Fernandes is a box-to-box midfielder by trait but is also efficient in the deep-lying playmaker position. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the creative midfield position if needed.

He is a highly talented player and possesses the necessary attributes to become one of the best midfielders in the world. So, the West Ham star would be a great coup for Tottenham or Man Utd should either club eventually manage to secure his services.