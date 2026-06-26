Everton keen on signing Tottenham target Liam Delap

Everton are reportedly keen on trumping Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Chelsea forward Liam Delap, as per TEAMtalk.

After being impressed by the 23-year-old’s performances for Ipswich Town, the Blues decided to purchase him by triggering his release clause last summer.

However, he endured a disappointing debut campaign at Stamford Bridge, with fitness problems being one of the key reasons. In 41 appearances across all competitions, he made five goal contributions.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Chelsea are planning to reshape the frontline under new manager Xabi Alonso’s guidance and are prepared to cash-in on Delap, although his existing deal is set to run until 2031. The West London club have slapped a £40m price tag on his head but are ready to sell him if they receive around £30m.

Despite Delap’s recent struggles, Tottenham are interested in him and have already made contact to learn about the details of signing him. Moreover, Newcastle United are in this race.

However, Everton are keen on purchasing the former Ipswich Town star as a potential replacement for Thierno Barry, who has placed himself on the radar of RB Leipzig.

Although Chelsea are ready to let Delap leave, he is prioritising staying for at least one more year and is eager to prove his worth at the highest level.

Battle

Apart from Barry, Everton currently have Beto as the centre-forward option. However, both displayed inconsistent performances last term. Moreover, Beto is set to enter the final year of his current contract.

On the other hand, Dominic Solanke and Richarlison are the strikers Tottenham currently have. However, the Englishman struggled with fitness problems last term, while the Brazilian’s existing deal is set to run until June 2027.

So, it appears Tottenham and Everton are considering purchasing a new striker. Delap is a talented player and isn’t a finished article yet. He has plenty of time on his side to turn the situation around.

Therefore, the 23-year-old might be a shrewd acquisition for the Merseyside club, or the North London club should either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Everton or Tottenham eventually opt to secure his service ahead of the next campaign.