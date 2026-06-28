Tottenham now eyeing move for Omar Marmoush

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in signing Manchester City winger Omar Marmoush this summer, according to Nicolo Schira.

So far in the ongoing transfer window, Tottenham have been the most ambitious Premier League side, prioritising the reinforcement of their backline, which conceded 57 goals in the Premier League last season.

The club have added Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi on free transfers from Liverpool and Bournemouth, while Jan-Paul Van Hecke completed a move from Brighton & Hove Albion to reunite with Roberto de Zerbi.

Attention now turns to other positions of the pitch, including midfield, with reports indicating that the north London club are reportedly keen on signing West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes and Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali.

The attack is also another position the club are looking to reinforce, with a recent report linking them with a move for Manchester City’s Savinho.

Efforts to bolster their attack are not stopping, as Nicolo Schira claims that Tottenham have expressed interest in signing Marmoush this summer.

The journalist adds that Spurs boss De Zerbi admires the 27-year-old, and the club are now set to launch a swoop to sign him ‘in the next days’.

Versatile forward

In a boost to the 2024-25 Europa League winners, Schira adds that Marmoush could consider a departure from the Etihad Stadium this summer to gain regular playing time, with Tottenham now eyeing a move.

Tottenham’s interest suggests the club are pursuing a specific type of attacker this summer, particularly given their recent links with Savinho and Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo, who is also capable of operating across the entire front line.

In that regard, a move for Marmoush for a fee around his £43m Transfermarkt valuation could prove to be a shrewd piece of business during the summer transfer window.

The Egyptian international offers valuable versatility in the final third, able to play as a centre-forward, a number 10 or on either wing.

Although he struggled to establish himself as a regular starter last season, there is a strong belief that he could rediscover the form that made him one of Europe’s most sought-after forwards during his time at Frankfurt if he were given consistent opportunities under De Zerbi.

Should the move materialise, the Egyptian would hand the manager not just a versatile forward that can play across the attack but also an efficient goalscorer to add more attacking threat to the squad.