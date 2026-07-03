Liverpool pondering over swoop to sign Said El Mala

Liverpool are pondering over making a move for highly rated FC Köln starlet Said El Mala this summer, according to CaughtOffside.

El Mala has rapidly established himself as one of the brightest young prospects, with his valuation rising to £38m on Transfermarkt.

The 19-year-old enjoyed an exceptional Bundesliga debut, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists in 36 appearances despite making only 20 starts.

His impressive performances during his first season in Germany’s top flight earned him an initial senior call-up from Julian Nagelsmann during the November international break, although he ultimately missed out on a place in the manager’s 26-man FIFA World Cup squad.

Now, Liverpool have been linked with several wide options as they look to bolster their attack ahead of next season.

They have also been linked with El Mala, with CaughtOffside reporting that the Reds are ‘big admirers’ of the winger and are pondering over a summer swoop to sign him.

Exciting winger

Having previously reached pre-agreements for Giorgi Mamardashvili to join after one season, Liverpool are now closely monitoring El Mala and would ideally prefer to swoop for him after this season, according to the report.

Confirming whether the Merseyside club are planning the same agreement with El Mala, German transfer journalist Christian Falk said: ‘I’m not yet aware of discussions like this taking place between Liverpool and Köln over El Mala, with nothing particularly concrete happening with this deal yet.’

Falk adds that while Andoni Iraola’s side have a ‘strong’ admiration for the German winger, the club are aware they need to prioritise superior attackers who can make an immediate impact in the absence of Mohamed Salah.

As a result, the club have been linked with RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande, who has now formally expressed his preference for Paris Saint-Germain, leading the Reds to turn to Bradley Barcola as an alternative, the report adds.

However, CaughtOffside adds that should a move for Barcola fall through, Liverpool could ‘push ahead’ with a move to sign El Mala from Köln.

The ideal scenario for Liverpool is to sign both a proven winger and an exciting prospect. Having already signed Danel Munoz from Osasuna alongside Rio Ngumoha, who is already at the club, the Reds should put all their resources into securing a more established winger who can make an immediate impact in the team.